Accelerate career growth with Executive MBA Degrees designed specifically for Professionals

SHARJAH, UAE, Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Britts Imperial University College is one of the leading university colleges in the Middle East offering accredited MBA programmes for working professionals and students from around the world. For the busy working professionals, they facilitate top-class faculty with real flexibility and ease their journey to achieve the prestigious MBA degrees in multiple specialisations.

As the leading university college in providing global education with international accreditations and certifications, learners are granted the opportunity to accelerate their careers by pursuing a plethora of career progression and advancement prospects. The coveted executive MBA programme has become a popular choice amongst the working executives from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Qatar, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Singapore and Malaysia.

Students can now integrate their education into a busy work and home life by customizing where, how, and what they study with Britts Imperial's highly flexible Global Executive Master's programmes. UAE's first truly global three country MBA programmes designed specifically for professionals from all around the globe, with personalised once-in-a-month learning pattern. Three-day symposiums in cities like Dubai, Paris and Hong Kong makes it a truly global educational experience for all the learners.

Students can also benefit from the triple gem accreditations wherein the students can earn the most prestigious European degree, a British certification and an American diploma that is not only affordable, but also achievable given the case study-based assessments as well as the easy monthly installments options. That's not all, learners can also opt for an opportunity to earn a dual Masters within the same duration.

The Executive MBA programme is structured to encourage students to balance work, education, and personal goals. No matter what stage of growth the students are in their career, Britts Imperial's Executive MBA programme will support them to enhance their career to the next level. This innovative executive MBA programme is designed for global online learners and the degrees are awarded by Euclea Business School, a prestigious top-ranking business school in France and a world renowned private higher education degree-granting institution recognised by the State and the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

WHY CHOOSE BRITTS IMPERIAL?

Truly Global – A three country Executive Master's Programme with certifications from three continents.

Truly Personalised – Multiple MBA specialisations yet a personalized learning journey for every executive student.

Truly Flexible and Achievable – Live interactive lectures conducted once in a week/ month with case study-based assessments.

Truly Affordable – easy monthly installment structure for all learners.

Truly Career Oriented – Personalised career services like Career Planner, CV 360, CV Builder, Interview 360, Assessment Centre Tool, Career Pathways, Employer Advice, Job Search Engine, etc.

