Acceldata Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Data Engineers to Control and Customize Data Pipelines to Ensure Data Delivery in a Desired Form

The company's Data Observability Cloud reduces data downtime, prevents operational issues, and optimizes data quality to improve operational performance and overall business functioning.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the North American data observability industry, and based on its findings, recognizes Acceldata with the 2021 North American Data Observability Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company's data observability solution helps data teams to control and customize data pipelines to ensure reliable and accurate data delivery in a desired form. It gives visibility into all data sets, systems, and processes to enable a holistic approach while enabling cost savings. Data engineers use the system to understand the health and state of data. The system operationalizes business success by controlling data stack complexities, reducing data downtime and tracking data as it flows through pipelines from ingestion to consumption. The platform:

Enables observation of data process/data compute layers for analysis of varying workloads and prevention of operational issues.

Offers automatic recommendation of data quality rules, and automates data quality optimization process for data in motion and at rest.

Tracks every data transaction, handshake, and transformation, as data flows via pipelines, making teams "data aware".

Enables identification and elimination of challenges in pipelines, and automated management of hundreds of data pipelines.

Provides valuable insights and automation for predicting future behavior of data.

Delivers value via cost savings, improved operational performance, and overall business functioning.

Click here to view the full multimedia page: https://best-practices.frost.com/acceldata/

Acceldata provides extensive application programming interface (API) and software development kits (SDKs), making it easier for data engineers to integrate the solution into third party applications. Its white glove service approach involves understanding a potential client's technical environment, focusing on the pain points and details, and developing an optimized client-specific demo to build upon a successful use case. The company works closely with clients to develop a mutual execution plan and implement a proof of concept. The company focuses on establishing a strong client relationship with robust after-sales service. It provides a dedicated customer service contact for continued monitoring and support.

According to Arjun Mehta, an industry analyst, "Acceldata has successfully deployed its data observability solution in large enterprise organizations across various industries, ranging from telecommunication to healthcare. Its ground-breaking technology and white glove approach has helped it capture global clients, including Oracle, PhonePe (Walmart), True Corporation, Pubmatic and Verisk."

Acceldata has grown rapidly since its inception into a team of over 100 employees, comprising highly qualified engineers and data experts. It has established an extensive partner ecosystem of independent software vendors, system integrators, managed service providers, and cloud partners. With the potential to emerge as an industry standard, the solution has helped Acceldata gain strategic investments and expand its customer base. The company raised $35 million in a Series B funding round to support its research and development (R&D) efforts, team expansion, and entry into newer global markets.

"Acceldata's state-of-the-art observatory platform empowers data engineers to analyze varying workloads from multiple internal and external data sources," said Mehta. "Accceldata's visionary solution drives exponential growth for a sustainable future. We think the company is well-positioned to emerge as a leader in the multi-billion dollar industry due to its agile leadership team, innovative solutions, and strong overall performance in the market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionalities that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Acceldata

Founded in 2018, Palo Alto, CA-based Acceldata has developed the world's first enterprise Data Observability Cloud to help enterprises transform their data systems from unreliable, hard-to-scale, and expensive to stable, agile, and cost efficient. Acceldata's products have been embraced by global customers, such as Oracle, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), Pratt & Whitney, DBS, and many more. Investors in Acceldata include Insight Partners, March Capital, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of multidimensional data observability.

