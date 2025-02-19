Acadian Plant Health™ sets new standard for crop resilience with Abiotic Stress Management portfolio

DARTMOUTH, NS, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadian Plant Health unveils its Abiotic Stress Management (ASM) portfolio, an exciting advancement propelling the industry beyond currently available biostimulants. Proven to reliably enhance plant growth and stress tolerance, the ASM portfolio helps crops combat abiotic stress, the leading cause of yield loss.

Acadian Plant Health Logo

The US Department of Agriculture estimates that 90% of crop losses are related to extreme weather,1 lowering annual farmer income by a staggering $170 billion2. As farmers confront severe weather, flooding and drought, the ASM portfolio of biostimulant technologies is a powerful solution to help manage escalating risk and ensure crops thrive.

"Abiotic stress has often been underestimated in its impact, but our Abiotic Stress Management portfolio is changing that," says Nelson Gibson, President, Acadian Plant Health. "With its unmatched reliability and efficacy, this portfolio sets a new benchmark in biostimulants."

ASM combines the most effective biological compounds that feature actives specifically formulated to target and counter key crop stressors. Created by a team of biological crop input experts, this technology seamlessly integrates into a farmer's toolbox for optimal efficiency. ASM has undergone rigorous field trials to ensure consistent performance.

"The future of farming depends on how effectively we can equip farmers to manage abiotic stress," Gibson said. "This will strengthen the resilience of our food system. It empowers farmers to achieve greater economic well-being now and in the years to come."

With the introduction of ASM, Acadian Plant Health demonstrates its commitment to advancing climate-smart, resilient, and regenerative agriculture through science-backed biostimulant crop inputs.

Visit https://acadianplanthealth.com to learn more.

About Acadian Plant Health

Acadian Plant Health™ is a global leader in biostimulants, dedicated to providing sustainable, science-based biological solutions for both specialty and broad-acre crops. With a strong commitment to innovation, Acadian develops patented products designed to support regenerative and climate-smart agriculture.

At the heart of our solutions is world-class crop science research engineered to drive performance and sustainability across agricultural systems. Acadian Plant Health delivers key innovations that meet the evolving needs of farmers worldwide, ensuring a more resilient and productive future for agriculture.

Works cited:

1.Williams, T., Schmitz, H., and Shulski, M. (2022). Resilient Agriculture: Weather Ready Farms 1st ed., 1st rev.). Kansas City: Extension Foundation. ISBN: 978-1-7340417-4-3.

2. Beeckman, T., & Eshel, A. (2024). Plant roots the hidden half (5th ed., Vol. 4). Taylor & Francis Group.

Media Contact: Shannon Wentz, Global Director, Communications, Acadian Plant Health, T: (1) 403-973-2716, E: swentz@acadian.ca, WeSeaBeyond.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622392/Acadian_Plant_Health_Acadian_Plant_Health_%C2%A0sets_new_standard_for.jpg