Acadian Plant Health™ and BASF Agricultural Solutions Partner to Innovate Climate-Resilient Solutions for Sustainable Agriculture

DARTMOUTH, NS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadian Plant Health™ and BASF Agricultural Solutions, two leaders in biostimulant technologies and global agriculture, have announced they are collaborating to develop innovative agricultural solutions to market climate-resilient products for the protection of crop yield and quality.

BASF will leverage Acadian's biostimulant technology to complement its chemistry and biological portfolio and increase solutions that will grow more, and sustainably better crops.

"Combining our knowledge and skills creates new agricultural solutions that enhance productivity, sustainability, resilience to climate change, and market access," says Nelson Gibson, President of Acadian Plant Health. "Our goal is to drive greater economic well-being for farmers while ensuring environmental sustainability."

By incorporating Acadian's unique biostimulants with BASF Agricultural Solutions, the two organizations will complement crop care inputs, as part of BASF's commitment to transforming the agricultural food system. "Now more than ever, farmers must pursue productivity and sustainability. They are called on to adopt smarter methods and new technologies while earning a living for their families, feed the world while preserving natural resources, and develop resilience to the likes of climate change and evolving, turbulent local and global market economies. By connecting the best products, technologies, and services, we want to positively transform agriculture to impact food systems and, ultimately, society. By pooling our expertise and resources, we can make a meaningful impact," says Marko Grozdanovic, Senior Vice President Global Marketing at BASF Agricultural Solutions.

This action underscores Acadian's leadership in sustainable agriculture and continued dedication to developing solutions that respond to the need for regenerative and climate-smart agriculture. This partnership with BASF will boost economic growth across agricultural communities while reducing environmental impact.

About Acadian Plant Health

Acadian Plant Health is a division of Acadian Seaplants Limited™ – the largest independent marine plant harvesting, cultivation, and extraction company in the world. Acadian is an international leader in sustainable, science-based biological solutions for specialty and broadacre crops. The company is committed to launching patented innovative technology with a focus on sustainability and regenerative agriculture. Acadian Plant Health products are used in over 100 crops in more than 80 countries worldwide.

About BASF's Agricultural Solutions division

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That's why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €900 million in 2023, we continue to invest in a strong R&D pipeline, combining innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and our other stakeholders along the value chain. With teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we do everything in our power to build a sustainable future for agriculture. In 2023, our division generated sales of €10.1 billion.

Media Contact: Shannon Wentz, Global Director, Communications, Acadian Plant Health, T: (1) 403-973-2716, E: swentz@acadian.ca