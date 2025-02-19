Acadia Infrastructure Capital Announces New Partner, Oleg Shamovsky

Another KKR Veteran Set to Join Acadia's Growing Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadia Infrastructure Capital today announced that Oleg Shamovsky is set to join its team as Partner. Oleg's deep, global infrastructure investment experience will support the scaling of Acadia's energy transition investment strategies and capital formation initiatives.

Oleg brings over 18 years of experience to the team, including 10 years helping build KKR's infrastructure investment business in Europe and the Middle East. Throughout his career, Oleg has originated and led investments, built platforms, delivered operational transformations, guided management teams, and served on boards across the energy and infrastructure sectors. He has also supported nearly $40 billion in fundraising for infrastructure funds, separately managed accounts, and co-investment vehicles.

In addition to his tenure at KKR, Oleg also held various senior leadership positions at Arjun Infrastructure Partners, Partners Group and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). His earlier career was spent at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Terra Firma Capital Partners.

Oleg holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He is a Canadian national and is based in the Zurich area in Switzerland.

"Oleg is an outstanding, seasoned energy and infrastructure investor who brings valuable and complementary expertise to Acadia's leadership team. His deep network will enhance our origination, industrial partnership, and capital formation activities, particularly in Europe and the Middle East," said Tim Short, Managing Partner at Acadia. "We're thrilled to be reunited with Oleg and have him join our growing energy transition investment business."

About Acadia Infrastructure Capital

Acadia Infrastructure Capital invests in energy transition infrastructure and real assets. We provide tailored capital solutions to mid-market opportunities, seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns with downside protection for our investors. Leveraging deep market expertise and long-term industrial partnerships, we aim to be agile in an ever-evolving energy market. We are a team of industry veterans, committed to shaping a sustainable future through strategic investments.

Learn more at acadiainfrastructure.com.

This article is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, legal, tax, regulatory, financial, accounting or investment advice, and is not intended as a recommendation to purchase or sell any commodity or security.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275706/Acadia_logo_main_Logo.jpg