Academy of a Private Investor Andrey Khorvatov Launches Program to Boost Financial Literacy in Russia

In contrast, the major emerging economies—the so-called BRICS (Brazil, the Russian Federation, India, China, and South Africa)—on average, 28 percent of adults are financially literate. Financial literacy was based on correctly answering 3-out-of-4 finance-related questions.

"Our educational systems are outdated and not built to keep up with the fast-paced world of finances and banking not to mention cryptocurrencies. As a financial mentor, I see the importance of helping people understand the basics and benefits of investing as well as the potential of emerging technologies such as blockchain and cryptos," said financial and investment expert and visionary, Andrey Khovratov.

Khovratov, an internationally recognized investor and mentor, has launched an ambitious project to raise the level of financial literacy in the existing BRICS countries. Starting in his homeland of Russia, he's working with the Interagency Coordination Commission to implement its Strategy for the Improvement of Financial Literacy in the Russian Federation in 2021–2023. This first step was taken to focus on improving the financial understanding and wellbeing of Russian individuals and families.

"Financial freedom is not magic or rocket science. It is a fundamental human right. The problem is that people don't have the tools. They lack information, how to reach it. That's the real problem that we need to fix. For the 1.7 billion people who are unbanked globally and those lacking financial literacy, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology could be a direct path to financial freedom," said Khovratov.

As a dedicated mentor and successful investor, Khovratov says that sharing his knowledge about finances is a very fulfilling activity. He is committed to helping as many individuals and families as he can to achieve financial freedom by giving them the right tools, training, and mentorship to ensure their success.

The first meeting of the Academy of a Private Investor course was recorded on the Zoom platform in 12 different languages. The topics covered include the basics of investing, finance, blockchain technology and history, types of tokens and incomes, and more. For more information about attending this training, click HERE.

Editor's notes

Academy of a Private Investor is the most effective training system for preparing private investors. The company's goal is to give members full understanding of the science of investing. The sooner you learn everything related to this term, the faster you will obtain absolute freedom.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1598152/Andrey_Khovratov.jpg

Related Links

https://academyprivateinvestment.com/



SOURCE Academy of a Private Investor