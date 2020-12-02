Academic E-Learning Market CAGR 11.23% by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academic E-learning Market is Segmented by Type (Online Learning Market, Blended E-learning Market), by Application (K-12, Higher Education). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Education Category. It also covers Global & Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025.

Academic E-learning Market size was valued at USD 103.8 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow CAGR 11.23% by 2025.

Major factors driving the growth of Academic E-Learning Market size are increasing higher education e-Learning enrollments, increasing adoption of paid LMS, and the launch of new online degrees.

Academic eLearning is shifting toward more inclusive and collaborative approaches. Present developments in digital education are also heading towards more enticing formats, depending heavily on AR/VR and gamification to attract and sustain learners' attention.

This report focuses on the global Academic E-Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Academic E-Learning development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ACADEMIC E-LEARNING MARKET SIZE

Academic eLearning offers educational content to learners through mobile devices such as computers, laptops, tablets or smartphones. Academic learning is also structured in such a way that it not only does it save time, but it also opens several doors to immersive learning. Instead of being passive, learners can choose what they need to learn quickly and easily, wherever they are. These advantages are expected to drive the market for academic eLearning market size.

The incorporation of learning analytics is expected to further increase the growth of the academic e-learning market size. The current learning analytics landscape has dramatically expanded, particularly for higher education. Learning Analytics helps educators to calculate and report student learning through the web. From this, they can better understand and optimize learning.

Another key factor driving the Academic e-Learning Market size is the rise in higher education e-Learning enrolments. The proliferation of digital learning tool providers such as content providers, learning management systems, and developments in technology have revolutionized e-Learning on a global scale. Due to factors such as flexible formats for courses, certifications, and degree programs that promote job placement, professional development, and advanced studies, the academic e-Learning market size is expected to grow during the forecast period.

ACADEMIC E-LEARNING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

On the basis of product type, Type of Online represents the largest share of the Academic E-Learning market, with 90% share. In the applications, the Higher Education segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2019, with 51.8% share of the global market. The Top 5 players accounted for 49.13% of the US Academic E-Learning revenue market share in 2019.

During the forecast period, the Asia-pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate. Digital literacy and awareness of the benefits of using smart devices in modern classrooms will have a major effect on the growth of the academic e-Learning market share in this region.

North America is expected to hold the largest academic e-Learning market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the technologically advanced user base and increase in acceptance.

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

ACADEMIC E-LEARNING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

By Application

TOP COMPANIES IN THE ACADEMIC E-LEARNING MARKET

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is expected to grow over the forecast period.

The launch of new online degrees will offer enormous opportunities for growth. In order to make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should concentrate more on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the top companies in the academic e-learning market include

Pearson,

Berlitz,

Blackboard,

Desire2Learn,

EF Education First, Instructure,

MPS Limited,

Vipkid,

Sanako Corporation,

Inlingua International,

51talk,

New Oriental,

Others..

