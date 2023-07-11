AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Expected to Reach $24.5 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 8.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The AC-DC power supply adapter market is driven by factors such as the surge in demand for efficient and low-voltage high-current processors and an advancement in consumer electronics, medical, and automotive sectors.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market By Type (AC-DC Wall Power Adapter, and AC-DC External Plug-in Power Adapter), Application (Home Appliances, Computer and Laptop, Mobile Phones and Wearable, Electronics, Automotive, Lighting Solutions, and Others), Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Medical and Healthcare, Military and Aerospace, and Industrial) and Sales Channel (Direct Sales, and Indirect Sales): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032". According to the report, the global AC-DC power supply adapter industry generated $11.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $24.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The AC-DC power supply adapter market analysis is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to surge in demand for efficient and low-voltage high-current processors, increase in advancements in consumer electronics, medical, and automotive sectors, and technologically advanced AC-DC power supply. Additionally, during the forecast period, the AC-DC Power supply adapter market is anticipated to benefit from the advent of digital transformation and automation for AC-DC power supply adapters. On the contrary, surge in mandatory safety standards and compliance with regulations is the prime restraint for AC-DC power supply adapter market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the advent of digital transformation and automation is expected to provide prolific growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $11.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $24.5 billion CAGR 8.0 % No. of Pages in Report 423 Segments Covered Type, Application, Industry Vertical, Sales Channel, and Region Drivers The surge in demand for efficient and low-voltage high-current processors The advancement in consumer electronics, medical, and automotive sectors The advancements in consumer electronics, medical, and automotive sectors Opportunities The advent of digital transformation and automation Restraints The surge in mandatory safety standards and compliance with regulations

COVID-19 Scenario:

The pandemic had presented both challenges and opportunities for the AC-DC Power supply adapter market. The pandemic highlighted the importance of resilient power infrastructure to support essential services and remote working.

Prime vendors recognized the need to invest in reliable electrical systems, including high voltage and current integrated circuits (ICs), to ensure uninterrupted power supply. This increased focus on resilient infrastructure presents opportunities for the AC-DC power supply adapter market.

The AC-DC wall power adapter segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the AC-DC wall power adapter segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it is known for its small size & flexibility, and it is widely used in consumer electronics, where appliances such as smartphones, laptops and others are used widely. Moreover, the AC-DC external plug-in power adapter segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032, driven by growing adoption of industrial automation across various sectors, including manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, transportation, and mining.

The consumer electronics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it is known for its small size & flexibility, and it is widely used for TVs, PCs, tablets, smartphones, wearables, speakers and headphones, digital cameras, gaming consoles, and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices. Moreover, the industrial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2032, driven by growing adoption of industrial automation across various sectors, including manufacturing, oil and gas, and others.

The direct sales segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the direct sales segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as most of the customers prefer buying the adapters directly from the manufacturers, as it provides warranty and guarantee for a period of time. Moreover, the indirect sales segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2032, as manufacturers can access a larger consumer base and increase their market presence owing to the enormous reach and established networks of intermediaries including wholesalers, distributors, and retailers. Since these intermediaries already have connections to retailers and end consumers, more markets can be served, and distribution can be done effectively.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market revenue. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increase in infrastructure of utilities and increase in sales of consumer electronics.

Leading Market Players:

Ametek Inc.

B&K Precision Corporation

Delta Electronics, Inc.

ETA- USA

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ITECH ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.

Keysight Technologies

KIKUSUI ELECTRONICS CORP

Rohde & Schwarz

TEKTRONIX, INC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global AC-DC power supply adapter market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ac-dc power supply adapter market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing ac-dc power supply adapter market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the ac-dc power supply adapter market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ac-dc power supply adapter market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Key Segments:

By Type:

AC-DC Wall Power Adapter

AC-DC External Plug-in Power Adapter

By Application:

Home Appliances

Computer and Laptops

Mobile Phones and Wearable

Electronics

Automotive

Lighting Solutions

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Food and Beverages

Medical and Healthcare

Military and Aerospace

Industrial

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Russia , Netherlands , Belgium , Poland , and Rest of Europe )

(U.K., , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Malaysia , Thailand , Philippines , Indonesia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East and Africa )

