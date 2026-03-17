Abzena Recognized as a Market-Leading Antibody-Drug Conjugate CDMO in Frost & Sullivan Radar Report

Global benchmarking report recognizes the most capable CDMOs in the ADC sector across innovation, growth, and end-to-end service excellence



SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abzena, the leading end-to-end integrated CDMO for complex biologics and bioconjugates, today announced it has been named a leader in the Frost Radar™ Report for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations. Frost & Sullivan recognized Abzena as a technology-forward CDMO, citing its proprietary ThioBridge® platform, fully integrated service model, and deep scientific expertise as key differentiators in an increasingly competitive CDMO landscape.

Unmesh Patel, Vice President, Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan, said, "What sets Abzena apart is not just technology, but integration. From antibody discovery to GMP biologics manufacturing and high-potency bioconjugation, the company eliminates tech-transfer risk and compresses timelines, operating as a seamless extension of its clients' development teams."

Frost & Sullivan applied rigorous criteria to identify the 16 companies featured in the report, including GMP-compliant ADC bioconjugation infrastructure, a proven track record in ADC manufacturing, end-to-end capability, and commercial viability demonstrated by support for multiple clinical-stage programs through FDA and EMA regulatory pathways.

Abzena's Strengths Highlighted in the Frost Radar include:



ThioBridge® Platform for Improved ADC Design & Delivery: Site-specific conjugation technology producing stable, homogeneous ADCs and AOCs with a precise drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR)—enabling safer, more effective next-generation therapeutics.





Site-specific conjugation technology producing stable, homogeneous ADCs and AOCs with a precise drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR)—enabling safer, more effective next-generation therapeutics. Fully Integrated End-to-End Model: Seamless workflow from antibody discovery and cell line development through high-potency bioconjugation and GMP manufacturing, eliminating the tech-transfer risks of fragmented supply chains and reducing timelines & costs.





Seamless workflow from antibody discovery and cell line development through high-potency bioconjugation and GMP manufacturing, eliminating the tech-transfer risks of fragmented supply chains and reducing timelines & costs. Advanced Analytical Capabilities: Bespoke assay development for complex bioconjugate characterization, providing the data needed to de-risk clinical programs and build confidence with regulators and investors.





Bespoke assay development for complex bioconjugate characterization, providing the data needed to de-risk clinical programs and build confidence with regulators and investors. Dual US & UK Footprint: Integrated facilities in San Diego, CA (biologics manufacturing) and Bristol, PA (high-potency bioconjugation), with a UK presence, providing clients multi-regional flexibility and deep FDA and EMA regulatory expertise.





Integrated facilities in San Diego, CA (biologics manufacturing) and Bristol, PA (high-potency bioconjugation), with a UK presence, providing clients multi-regional flexibility and deep FDA and EMA regulatory expertise. Grow-With-the-Client Strategy: High repeat-client rates and multiple programs advancing to late-stage development reflect Abzena's model of acting as a deeply integrated extension of clients' development teams.

Campbell Bunce, PhD, CSO of Abzena, said, "At Abzena, innovation is only meaningful when it translates directly into better outcomes for our customers and the patients they serve. Our technologies, fully integrated capabilities, and expertise exist for one purpose: to give our partners the scientific foundation and confidence to move faster and succeed. Being recognized by Frost & Sullivan validates the work of our teams—and reinforces our commitment to being the partner of choice for the most complex, high-value programs in the rapidly expanding bioconjugate space."

The complete Frost Radar for Abzena can be accessed by visiting this link.



About Abzena

Abzena is the leading end-to-end bioconjugate and complex biologics CDMO + CRO. From discovery through commercial launch, it supports its customers with fully integrated programs or individual services designed to de-risk and streamline the development of new treatments for patients in need. With the ability to tailor its strategy and customer experience to each project, Abzena develops and implements innovative solutions that enable biotech and biopharma companies to realize the full potential of their molecule and move medicines forward faster. The company has research, development, and cGMP facilities across locations in San Diego, CA, Bristol, PA, and Cambridge, UK. Abzena is owned by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors. Learn more at abzena.com.