Abzena Partners with ProteoNic to Offer Enhanced CHO Cell Line Platform for Complex Biologics

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abzena, the leading end-to-end bioconjugate and complex biologics CDMO has announced a partnership with ProteoNic Biosciences BV, to license their premium protein expression technology, 2G UNic®. This state-of-the-art vector technology will significantly improve the production of high-yielding CHO cell lines for Abzena's customers.

For the past 20 years, Abzena has built a strong reputation for producing high-yielding mammalian cell lines for protein targets. By applying the 2G UNic vector technology to their existing CHO platform, Abzena will not only increase product development efficiency and capacity but also reduce the cost of goods for customers in early-stage development.

The 2G UNic technology uses the combined effect of novel genetic elements to exert a positive effect on recombinant protein production levels and boosts the performance of other expression-enhancing technologies. This novel technology also increases production levels of difficult-to-produce complex protein, including bispecifics and fusion proteins as well as levels of products already in the multiple g/L range.

Matt Stober, CEO of Abzena said: "Abzena's mission is to move new medicines forward to patients faster and we've been investing in our capabilities and forming partnerships to support that. By partnering with ProteoNic, we further enhance our existing offering by providing customers with a premium solution that increases the production levels for even the most challenging and complex proteins. We will continue to actively increase our cell line toolkit to provide more integrated solutions that help improve and streamline our customers' development programs."

Frank Pieper, CEO of ProteoNic commented: "We are pleased that we can contribute to achieving the best results for Abzena and its customers. In this arrangement, Abzena will play an active role in the distribution of our premium technology to product developers."

Under the agreement, Abzena gains worldwide, non-exclusive commercial rights for the application of ProteoNic's 2G UNic® premium vector technology in the development of high-yielding CHO cell lines. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Abzena is the leading end-to-end bioconjugate and complex biologics CDMO + CRO. From discovery through commercial launch, we support customers with fully integrated programs or individual services designed to de-risk and streamline the development of new treatments for patients in need. With the ability to tailor its strategy and customer experience to each project, Abzena develops and implements innovative solutions that enable biotech and biopharma companies to realize the full potential of their molecule and move medicines forward faster. The company has research, development, and cGMP facilities across locations in San Diego, CA, Bristol, PA, and Cambridge, UK. Abzena is owned by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors. Learn more at abzena.com.

ProteoNic is a privately held company with offices in Leiden, the Netherlands and in the Boston area, USA. The company offers technology and services for the generation of cell lines and viral vectors with greatly improved production characteristics. The company commercializes its proprietary 2G UNic® technology through licensing and partnership arrangements. For more information, see proteonic.nl.

