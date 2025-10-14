The ADI Foundation showcased Abu Dhabi-based innovation at TOKEN2049 in Singapore and will next participate in the Singapore FinTech Festival, Abu Dhabi Finance Week, and World Economic Forum in Davos

ADI Foundation will also establish a platform to help build a web3 native and blockchain ready workforce in the UAE through education on blockchain fundamentals and a hands-on environment for prototyping.

ADI Foundation will host a celebration event during the Abu Dhabi Finance Week, setting the stage for the next wave of Web3 adoption across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The UAE dirham-backed stablecoin currently in development will enable instant, low-cost, compliance-first payments and settlement across the UAE and beyond.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ADI Foundation, founded by Sirius International Holding, today announced progress towards its mission of bringing 1 billion people into the digital economy by 2030. With strong momentum across its testnet, upcoming mainnet, and the development of its dirham-backed stablecoin, the ADI Foundation is building a digital infrastructure that reinforces the UAE's position as a global leader in technological innovation.

Abu Dhabi’s ADI Foundation Advances Mission to Bring One Billion People into the Digital Economy by 2030

Based in Abu Dhabi, the ADI Foundation is committed to developing digital infrastructure that enhances global access to the digital economy, particularly in emerging markets across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, empowering people, businesses, and governments to drive large-scale social and economic inclusion.

2025 marks a defining moment for the ADI Foundation as it steps onto the global stage. This month, the ADI team participated in TOKEN2049, the world's leading blockchain and Web3 gathering, to showcase the Foundation's vision, progress, and breakthroughs. Once again this year, TOKEN2049 drew 25,000+ participants and hundreds of leading voices in crypto, fintech, and digital assets from across 160 countries, making it the epicenter for innovation and dealmaking in Web3. Presenting at TOKEN2049 gave ADI Foundation access to elite networks of investors, protocol founders, developers and regulators.

Andrey Lazorenko, Chief Executive Officer of the ADI Foundation, said: "Our mission is to build an infrastructure that enables people everywhere to participate in the digital economy. What starts in Abu Dhabi is shaping the digital future of entire regions. Our goal is not just to innovate, but to empower, connecting people, businesses, and governments across continents".

Announced earlier this year, the UAE stablecoin will be launched in the coming months. It will be dirham-backed, regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, and run on the ADI Foundation blockchain, transforming payments and commerce locally and globally.

Further reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading fintech hub, the ADI Foundation will also establish a platform to help build a web3 native and blockchain ready workforce through education on blockchain fundamentals and a hands-on environment for prototyping and testing Web3 solutions.

Looking ahead, the momentum continues: in December, the ADI Foundation will host an invitation-only celebration event during the Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), and convene prominent political and business leaders, regulators and experts from traditional and decentralized finance, alongside key UAE and international stakeholders across finance, technology, and the public sector. By anchoring ADI's event to ADFW, now firmly established as the MENA region's largest finance and investment summit, drawing more than 300 global speakers representing institutions managing over USD 60 trillion in assets, the ADI Foundation positions itself at the intersection of global capital, technology, and policy, and sets the stage for the next wave of Web3 adoption across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The ADI Foundation will keep engaging with key stakeholders across the global financial and developer ecosystems at leading events around the world, including the Singapore FinTech Festival and the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, where it will showcase its blockchain, present the stablecoin and bring together prospective partners, regulators, and institutions to highlight Abu Dhabi-based innovation.

About ADI Foundation

ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi-based organization founded by Sirius International Holding (a subsidiary of IHC), dedicated to empowering governments and institutions in emerging markets through blockchain infrastructure and partnerships needed to unlock sovereign digital economies and drive large-scale social and economic inclusion. Its mission is to bring 1 billion people into the digital economy by 2030, building on a strong foundation of 400+ million people already within its reach.

https://www.adi.foundation/

https://x.com/ADI_Foundation/status/1963224778921426984

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792625/The_ADI_Foundation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792626/ADI_Logo.jpg