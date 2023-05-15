Abu Dhabi Terminals celebrates milestone achievements - recording 10 million man hours without LTI and handling 20 million TEU since inception

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Terminals (ADT) has announced that it has set a record by exceeding 10 million man-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) and by handling 20 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) containers. These achievements represent major milestones for ADT since inception.

Recording more than 10 million man-hours without LTI is rare across the industry and reflects ADT's commitment to maintaining a zero-accident work environment by adhering to a stringent HSE policy, audits, and regular safety briefings.

The new throughput milestone follows the handling of 3.29 million TEU in full year 2022, which was an increase of 22 per cent from the previous year. ADT succeeded in maintaining a notable pace and consistent year-on-year growth since KPCT's inauguration in 2012, reflecting its increasing role as a crucial supply-chain hub connecting local and regional trade to global markets.

Robert Siersema, Acting Chief Executive Officer, ADT said: "These milestones represent another great achievement by the entire team which truly emphasizes that ADT continues to be a leading semi-automated container terminal operator in the world. It is a testament to ADT's vision, mission, and values that the investments and partnerships with key stakeholders continually improve and expand our capabilities and show tremendous results.

"We pride ourselves on our commitment to serve our customers in an efficient manner and they are all sharing this success together with ADT. We will continue to strive to exceed their expectations."

Michael Anderson, HSE Manager, ADT said: "ADT does not compromise on safety. As a world-class global container terminal, safety governs every aspect of how we do business. This remarkable safety milestone could not have been achieved without the exceptional teamwork and attention to detail by all ADT employees and stakeholders."

Fareis AL Menhali CT Director, ADT added: "Handling 20 million TEU demonstrates the extremely robust position of Abu Dhabi Terminals due to its diverse and increasing trade base, strategic and significant hinterland connections. We are continuously committed to support the economic growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and at the same time provides our customers with fast and efficient services."

About Abu Dhabi Terminals:

Abu Dhabi Terminals is the management company and operator of Khalifa Port Container Terminal (KPCT1), located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Since its establishment in 2006, ADT has won regional and international recognition for its unwavering commitment to safety, innovation, excellence, and its rapid growth into a highly competent company.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and outstanding levels of productivity, KPCT is the region's first semi-automated port, one of the most technically advanced and the fastest-growing container terminals in the world.

Since its inauguration on 12 December 2012, ADT has been supporting local markets with more than 25 weekly container line services directly calling more than 75 global destinations. It offers the ideal hub for connecting local trade with an extensive global logistics network. ADT's diversification of supply chain services offers a full suite of logistics solutions to benefit trade partners and shipping lines.

The company is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi Ports and Terminals Investment Limited (TIL).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076920/Abu_Dhabi_Terminals.jpg

SOURCE Abu Dhabi Terminals