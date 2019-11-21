Abu Dhabi Police Joins ISNR Abu Dhabi as the Official Government Partner

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters announced today its participation in the upcoming edition of the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2020).

The event is gaining momentum and consolidating its position as one of the most influential and reliable platforms that provide opportunities for fruitful deals and partnerships for both the public and private sectors in the fields of national security and cybersecurity. Recently, a number of UAE government entities announced their participation and support for the first time.

H.E. Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said: "We are extremely delighted to participate in ISNR Abu Dhabi 2020 again, confirming our participation as an Official Government Partner such that ISNR Abu Dhabi will achieve its objectives in enhancing international collaboration and galvanise efforts to serve communities in a fast-paced world where smart technologies and technological innovations are shaping the future. ISNR Abu Dhabi is the ideal platform to source new solutions from the international market and also to highlight Abu Dhabi's role as a leader in shaping future of policing, supported by Centennial Vision 2057 of Abu Dhabi Police towards a smart, safe and happy city environment, through full implementation of cutting edge technology and the latest development in robotics and AI (Artificial Intelligence). We look forward to this partnership where we will have the opportunity to support our colleagues in the security and law enforcements sector with the information and technology needed to ensure robust and efficient police operations and services."

Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center from 17 - 19 March 2020, ISNR will highlight, strategically and commercially, how national security and cybersecurity have become a common responsibility of the region. It will also play an active role in stimulating commitment, participation and cooperation among senior government officials in the UAE and the GCC, as well as influential industry leaders by meeting together, sharing insights and staying up-to-date during the three-day event.

In addition, the event will allow participants to exchange technology insights and discuss the most critical challenges in the sector, through conferences focusing on national cybersecurity, digital resilience and the future of policing, while keeping AI at the heart of this global programme.

Participants will also have the opportunity to be acquainted with startups, that will be showcasing AI-based technologies and solutions for the first time in the region, examine the latest innovations exclusively launched in the UAE, as well as visiting new pavilions from countries such as China, USA, France, United Kingdom among others.

