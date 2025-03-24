Abu Dhabi Gears Up to Host 25,000 Global Participants at AIM Congress in April

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, is preparing to welcome over 25,000 participants, distinguished figures, and top global investors at the AIM Congress 2025, which will be held under the theme, "Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure".

The 14th edition of AIM Congress will take place from April 7 to 9, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), bringing together global business leaders to explore the best investment opportunities.

AIM Congress 2025 Investors

Organized by AIM Global Foundation, the AIM Congress is a premier international platform dedicated to empowering the global economy and fostering economic development. It provides an ideal setting for participants to discuss the latest investment trends, navigate current and future challenges, and collaborate on solutions aimed at achieving a balanced, prosperous, and sustainable global economy.

AIM Congress 2025 will bring together leaders, government officials, decision makers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, top regional and international investors, and major global corporations across various industries.

AIM Congress 2025 aims to showcase exceptional investment opportunities in UAE, reinforce its position as a global hub for promising investments, explore worldwide investment trends, and enhance international collaboration to facilitate investment and drive sustainable economic growth through diversified investments. In addition to Honoring Excellence with AIM Investment Awards, it supports Innovation through the Startups & Unicorns and AI World Championship.

AIM Congress 2025 will feature a comprehensive lineup of events, forums, panel discussions, workshops, high-level meetings, an exhibition, the AIM Investment Awards, a startup competition, and investment country presentations—all structured around 8 key portfolios.

These portfolios include Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups & Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.

AIM Congress 2025 will cover diverse sectors, including intelligent agriculture, energy, infrastructure, finance & stock exchange, ICT, manufacturing, medical tourism, biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceuticals, international trade, logistics & transportation, water technology, tourism, and education.

The list of investors from the United Arab Emirates includes Mundhir Hilal, Founder and CEO of Gate Capital Limited, and Talal Almoayed, Managing Partner of Almoayed Venture. Among the prominent investors from the United Kingdom are Margareth Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Capital Variation Ltdav; Olga Fleming, CEO of Oruga Group; and Jernej Admik, Managing Partner of Nevajen Capital.

From Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Amin, Managing Partner and CEO of BIM Ventures; Zainab Al Sharif, Partner at Plus VC from Bahrain; from Egypt, Mazen Nadim, Managing Partner at Foundation Ventures, and Ahmed Hadq, Managing Partner at LabEight* Ventures Canada will be participating. Other notable investors include Wilfred Njagi, CEO of Villgro Africa in Kenya; Patricia Gilly, Managing Partner at C10 Labs in the United States; Rajan Desai, Founder and CEO of ME WORLD in India; and William Bao Bean, General Partner at Orbit Startups in Singapore.

For the full list of investors, visit: https://startup.aimcongress.com/startup

