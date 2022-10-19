Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to Connect with Global Partners at Frankfurt Book Fair 2022

The Centre participates at one of the world's biggest book fairs with a series of cultural events to expand its reach into international publishing markets

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is participating in the Frankfurt Book Fair 2022 as part of its mission to promote the Emirati publishing industry. Held from 19 to 23 October, this year's Fair is themed 'Words connect worlds: Translate. Transfer. Transform'.

The ALC will be attending the Frankfurt Book Fair to expand its reach into promising international markets for publishing, and to promote the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) and other projects and events it organises.

The Centre aims to strengthen strategic cooperation with German partners and explore the latest trends in the publishing sector and creative industries.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: "The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and Frankfurt Book Fair have built a strong partnership that has endured for many years. Over the course of this collaboration, our two entities have worked together to strengthen and support the local, regional, and international cultural scene with pioneering works, initiatives, and projects. The Fair offers an opportunity to exchange experiences and discuss significant developments."

The ALC's agenda for the Frankfurt Book Fair includes a series of cultural and literary events and a joint reception with the Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA). The Award had previously announced its participation in the Book Fair, where it will organise panel discussions, including 'From Coffeehouse to Internet: Arabic Literature in Transition' and a session on 'Growing the Book Business in the Arab World'. The SZBA will also showcase books it has recently translated through the Translation Grant launched in 2018.

The ALC will also launch a collection of music books from the 'Pioneers Among Us' series, in addition to hosting a session about the book 'A Panel Discussion and Reading Through the German Anthology', and another panel discussion titled 'Prospects of Partnership between the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and the Frankfurt Book Fair'.

To include other cultural and tourism elements, Louvre Abu Dhabi has also been invited to participate in the pavilion, where its representatives will present information about the museum and its publications.

