Abu Dhabi and Japan sign agreements to strengthen partnerships, boost bilateral trade and investments

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An Abu Dhabi economic delegation, led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), concluded a successful visit to Japan, signing agreements with government entities and the private sector to further enhance partnerships in various industries and high-growth clusters.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, at Abu Dhabi Investment Forum, Tokyo, Japan

The Abu Dhabi economic delegation, comprising representatives from more than 80 public sector entities, private enterprises, SMEs, and startups, engaged in high-level meetings with top government officials, key businesses and investors in Japan, exploring collaboration opportunities in across key sectors including life sciences, carbon-neutral technologies, AI, digital infrastructure, robotics, advanced manufacturing, and financial services.

The delegation visited Expo 2025 Osaka and SusHi Tech – Tokyo, and organised the 11th Abu Dhabi Japan Economic Council (ADJEC) meeting, the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) and Abu Dhabi-Japan Business Forum, highlighting cooperation opportunities and the role of Abu Dhabi's 'Falcon Economy' initiatives in accelerating transition towards a smart, diversified, and sustainable development.

12 homegrown startups, supported by Hub71 and Khalifa Fund, participated in SusHi Tech- Tokyo, Asia's premier startup and innovation conference, highlighting Abu Dhabi's tech talent, solutions, and investment opportunities in innovation-driven industries.

Organised in partnership with the UAE Embassy in Tokyo, the visit included meetings with H.E. Hirofumi Yoshimura, Governor of Osaka, H.E. Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, H.E. Nobuhiko Yamaguchi, Vice Governor of Osaka, H.E. Ogushi Masaki, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, H.E. Takeuchi Shinji, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), and H.E. H.E. Kodaira Nobuyori, President of the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East (JCCME). The delegation also met senior officials and executives of the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), Sumitomo Corporation, Cosmo Energy, ITOCHU, and Toshiba.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: "Guided by our leadership's ambitious vision, we are doubling down on our efforts to future-proof the economy and cement Abu Dhabi's stature as a rising economic powerhouse and a global hub for talent, business, investment, and trade".

"Our visit to Japan presented a valuable opportunity to further strengthen our longstanding partnership by exploring new avenues of collaboration in various sectors. The agreements signed during this visit reinforce our commitment to deepening partnerships across priority industries and clusters to address giga shifts in the global economy. We remain committed to enhancing cooperation with key economies and trading partners, making human development and sustainability our top priorities to shape a brighter tomorrow".

The agreements signed during the visit included a strategic partnership for smart mobility solutions between Emirates Driving Company and Zenmov, a leading company in smart mobility solutions, and Abu Dhabi Chamber and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) agreement to deepen business relations and create new opportunities for collaboration.

In addition, the Emirates Foundation's Nema initiative and Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) inked an agreement to bolster cooperation to support achieving Nema's goal of reducing food loss and waste by 50 percent by 2030, in line with the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 and U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

His Excellency Shihab Ahmed Alfaheem, Ambassador of the UAE to Japan, said: "The visit of the Abu Dhabi economic delegation to Japan underscores the strength and strategic depth of the UAE–Japan relationship — one that is rooted in decades of trust and collaboration, and now firmly focused on the future. Japan's global leadership in digital innovation, smart infrastructure, sustainable mobility, and advanced manufacturing aligns closely with Abu Dhabi's economic diversification goals and its ambition to build a resilient, knowledge-based, and climate-conscious economy."

H.E. Alfaheem added: "This mission represents a pivotal moment in our bilateral ties, as we prepare to activate transformative frameworks such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). CEPA will provide unprecedented access to markets, streamline cross-border investment, and facilitate greater technological exchange between our nations. It is through such frameworks that we will unlock the full potential of UAE–Japan collaboration across sectors — from clean energy and AI to startups and industrial R&D. The UAE Embassy in Tokyo is proud to support this high-level engagement. We remain committed to fostering meaningful partnerships between Emirati and Japanese institutions, and to advancing shared priorities that will shape the next era of sustainable, innovation-led growth."

Bilateral trade between the UAE and Japan rose 4.8 percent to AED 182.4 billion (USD 49.7 billion) in 2024, compared to AED 174 billion (USD 47.4 billion) in 2023, while non-oil trade grew 2.2 percent over the same period, reflecting growing ties between the two economies. UAE investment in Japan has increased 100% over the past five years, while the country accounts for 80 percent of Japanese investments in the Middle East.

The Abu Dhabi economic delegation included senior officials and executives from government entities, private sector's companies, and startups, including the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), ADGM, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Customs, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), ADNOC, KEZAD, Hub71, Abu Dhabi Airports, and major companies from different sectors.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684338/Ahmed_Jasim_Al_Zaabi.jpg