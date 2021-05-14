Abstract House is expanding! British manufacturing makes a comeback.

After investing in infrastructure including a move to a larger, 5,500 square foot premises in Isleworth this April, operations run even more efficiently thanks to the latest technology. A small yet mighty team is fulfilling more orders faster than any other art retailer.

"It is an incredibly exciting time for the business. Our customers love the quality of our products, and our mission is to make high-quality art and picture frames more affordable than ever before. We now have a dedicated space to present our artwork in our stunning showroom as we expand our collections. By introducing our pioneering same-day click and collect service, we are giving our customers the greatest choice of delivery too", says Omar Obaid, CEO & Founder of Abstract House.

The move has also created new jobs for the community in manufacturing. Abstract House is proud to be supporting the local economy in a sustainable way; all while creating beautiful artwork as the perfect finishing touch for your home.

Abstract House was founded in 2017 on this very premise: bringing affordable art without compromising on quality or impacting the environment. Championing handmade British goods, at Abstract House you will find superior, authentic products to enjoy in your home for years to come.

Sourcing FSC certified materials from sustainable forests, is just one way Abstract House reduces environmental impact. Sustainability is at the heart of the business. Every frame and print is made to order, cutting back on excess wastage and storage space to minimise greenhouse gas emissions. The white mount board that is hand-cut to fit their wooden picture frames is also FSC certified and handmade in the Lake District.

Part of Abstract House's commitment to sustainability involves using zero-plastics throughout the production process, including real solid glass for their frames and 100% recyclable packaging materials; the only art retailer in the UK to do so.

