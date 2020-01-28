Absinthe Market to Reach $44.3 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 3.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in people consuming absinthe after its ban revoked in the U.S. and increase in disposable income drive the growth of the global absinthe market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Absinthe Market by Type (Absinthe Blanche, Absinthe Amber, Absinthe Verte, Absinthe Ordinaire, Absinthe Reve Pastis, Absinthe Bohemian, Absinthe Liqueur, and Premium Absinthe), and Application (Food And Beverage Industry, Cosmetic Industry, and Medical Industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global absinthe industry was pegged at $34.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $44.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in people consuming absinthe after its ban revoked in the U.S. and increase in disposable income drive the growth of the global absinthe market. However, perception regarding adverse effects of absinthe and mental instability rumors hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for absinthe especially by artists and painters, musicians, and guitarists is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6246

Absinthe reve pastis segment to manifest fastest CAGR by 2026

By type, the absinthe reve pastis segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in the taste of absinthe reve pastis due to use of newly developed ingredients. However, the absinthe bohemian segment held nearly one-fourth of the market in 2018, as the ban on the absinthe has been lifted up in many countries.

Food and beverage segment dominated the market

The food and beverage segment held the lion's share in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market, owing to rise in demand of absinthe in various food & beverage products to enhance taste of the food product. However, the cosmetic segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, due to increase in application of absinthe in several cosmetic products such as hand cream, hand wash, hand gel.

North America to portray fastest growth through 2026

The market across North America is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.3% through 2026, owing to the revival of usage of absinthe in food and beverage applications in the region. However, the market across Europe accounted for the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, owing to the willingness of the consumer to try innovative tastes that offers new opportunities to invent the variety of absinthe.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6246

Major market players

Pacific Distillery

Duplais Verte

Teichenne, S.A.

Kübler Absinthe Superieure

La Fée Absinthe

La Clandestine

Hill's Liquere North America

Butterfly absinthe

Doubs Mystique

Milan METELKA a.s.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Cannabis Food and Beverage Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Tea Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Dairy Alternatives Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

World Food Additives Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 -2022

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research