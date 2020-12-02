Absen LED Configured to Handle Diverse Virtual Studio Tasks

5TV's plan was to build three cyclorama studios of 60sqm, 80sqm and 100sqm, with ceilings stretching 30sqm, 50sqm and 60sqm respectively and floors up to 60sqm. Parallax Digital designed the professional virtual solutions for 5TV, in collaboration with Sound, Light and System, in use of Absen LED.

Absen's DV and PL Lite series are configured flexibly for different requirements. Up to now two virtual studio solutions were realized successfully and the team now are working on the third one, which will be a space where the customers can conduct kinds of activities.

In the first virtual studio solution engineered for 5TV, more than 100sqm D2V were used to create the curved LED video wall and 60sqm PL4.8W Lite the LED ceiling. From program filming, TV commercial shooting to film production and the other kinds of virtual events, those LED stages offer an inspiring and versatile solution for 5TV to empower brands, artists and producers to tell different stories.

"These are experiments for film productions of Unreal Engine, also for television production and various tasks as well", saying John Zhang, the general manager of Absen Russian office.

"We are glad our partners selected Absen to work on 5TV's virtual studio solutions. In these times, LED walls can really be a helpful tool in film production and delivering virtual events as the artists and producers cannot travel around. It eliminates the needs of green screen and traveling to remote locations", commented John Zhang.

PL Lite series, the successor of DV series, is one of Absen's most customer-favoured rental ranges. Featuring innovative Sidelock design, the PL Lite series supports curve of -7.5° to +10° for design flexibility. It boasts the advantages of light weight, quick installation and maintenance. With high refresh rate, wide colour gamut and adjustable brightness, PL Lite is able to meet the demanding requirements of a live broadcast environment, delivering extraordinary camera-friendly visual performance. Contact Absen Russian team at absen.russ@absen.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346858/4.jpg

SOURCE absen.com