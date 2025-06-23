Absa Life Goes Live with Sapiens Insurance Platform to Modernize Core Systems and Enhance Customer Journeys

New platform marks a major step in Absa Life's core systems transformation, simplifying operations, improving agility, and laying the foundation for AI-driven innovation

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that Absa Life, a leading life insurer in South Africa, has successfully gone live across multiple distribution channels with Sapiens Insurance Platform, a fully integrated suite of solutions, including Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pensions, Sapiens DigitalSuite, Sapiens DataSuite, and Sapiens Cloud Services. The go-live supports Absa Life's funeral line of business and forms the foundation for future expansion.

Absa Life selected Sapiens CoreSuite as the foundation of its modernization strategy to help simplify its technology landscape and enhance customer experiences. Sapiens DigitalSuite will accelerate its multichannel strategy by "deep linking"into Salesforce. The go-live also includes the rollout of Sapiens DataSuite across the CoreSuite solution and existing legacy systems, providing consolidated data management for improved business insights. New AI models are being developed for DataSuite and will empower Absa Life to leverage advanced cloud-based architecture to deliver real-time insights and predictive capabilities.

According to Michelle Niemand, Absa Life Future Fit Programme Director: "The successful implementation of this platform is an important milestone for Absa Life. It simplifies our core operations, supports our digital ambitions, and allows us to respond more effectively to customer needs in a dynamic market. We're excited about what this means for our future."

"This is a key moment in Absa Life's transformation journey and it is extremely exciting that Sapiens is developing two new AI models as part of Absa's platform," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens President and CEO. "Our partnership reflects a shared vision of building a modern, agile insurance business, able to respond quickly to market needs and customer expectations. This successful go-live positions Absa Life to further consolidate legacy systems, scale new offerings, and leverage the power of AI-driven innovation."

Sapiens Insurance Platform is an AI-based, open, integrated platform that accelerates adoption, delivers sustained value, and empowers insurers to swiftly adapt to market changes and offer innovative products and services more efficiently.

Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pensions is a software solution for end-to-end core operations and processes. An award-winning policy administration system, it supports individual and group products across life, health, wealth & retirement.

Sapiens DigitalSuite is a comprehensive, cloud-native, future-proof digital engagement suite specifically designed to enable, sustain and grow insurance businesses.

Sapiens DataSuite is a data management solution that empowers insurers to produce actionable insights and maximise the value of their data resulting in smarter decision making. DataSuite is a modular, highly innovative, business intelligence solution designed specifically for insurance markets.

Sapiens Cloud Services support business growth with elastic scaling and a holistic offering of value-added cloud services. It provides all operations and application management services under one roof.

About Absa Bank Limited



Absa Bank Limited ('Absa Bank') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Absa Group Limited, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa's largest financial services groups. Absa offers a range of retail, business, corporate and investment banking and wealth management and insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and Namibia.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our Saas-based solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

For more information visit https://sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

