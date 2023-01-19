Abrasives Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 81,605.63 Million by 2030, Globally, at 6.08% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Abrasives Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Abrasives Market" By Type (Bonded Abrasives, Coated Abrasives), By Product-Type (Dishes, Disc, Cylinder), By End-User (Metal Fabrication, Machinery), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Abrasives Market size was valued at USD 47,975.39 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 81,605.63 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2023 to 2030.

Abrasives Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Abrasives Market Overview

The materials known as abrasives are used to polish any workpiece and rub it down. These ceramics are employed in the grinding, polishing, and cutting of softer materials. The mechanics of abrasion, as well as the disparity in hardness between the abrasive and other materials on which work is done, generally determine the qualities of an abrasive substance. They are extensively employed in a wide range of industrial, technological, household, and other applications.

Fabrication industries are the primary driver of market growth. Furthermore, rising demand for electronic component manufacturing and rapid growth in the automobile industry are two factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, rising health concerns fueled the development of medical devices, imposing a positive factor in accelerating market growth. However, the issue of raw material volatility is expected to stymie market growth.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Abrasives Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Abrasives Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co., 3M Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., Robert Bosch GMBH, Fujimi Incorporated, Tyrolit Group, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., LTD, Deerfos Co., Ltd, Henkel AG & CO. KGAA, and Carborundum Universal Limited.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Abrasives Market into Type, Product-Type, End-User, and Geography.

Abrasives Market, by Type

Bonded Abrasives



Coated Abrasives



Super Abrasives

Abrasives Market, by Product-Type

Dishes



Disc



Cylinder



Cups

Abrasives Market, by End-User

Metal Fabrication



Machinery



Electrical & Electronics Equipment



Automotive



Others

Abrasives Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research