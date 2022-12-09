Abracon Expands Continuous Voltage Oscillator Family with Automotive Grade SMD Crystals

09 Dec, 2022, 15:00 GMT
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, LLC (Abracon), a leading global manufacturer of Frequency Control & Timing, RF & Antenna, and Inductor & Connectivity solutions, announces the expansion of their Continuous Voltage Oscillator Family with Automotive Grade SMD Crystals.
Abracon's ASEKDVAIG, ASAKDVAIG, and ASDKDVAIG are AEC-Q200 qualified and manufactured on fully certified IATF 16949 production lines, giving long-term reliability while reducing cost. The automotive-grade products are offered at a wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +125°C, supporting applications like in-vehicle networking or GPS/navigation. The AIG Continuous Voltage series can be dropped in various voltage supplies, making it easier to implement in a design requiring different voltages. With a wide operating temperature range optimized for low current consumption, these devices are favorable for automotive or industrial use.
AIG Series Overview:
Features
- Continuous VDD operation from 1.62 V ~ 3.63 V
- Optimized for low current consumption
- Output Enable/Start & Disable/Stop function
- Output waveform CMOS/LVCMOS compatible
- Hermetically seam-sealed ceramic package
- AEC-Q200 Qualified
- Automotive Grade 1: -40°C to +125°C
- TS16949 Production Line Certified
- PPAP Available Upon Request
Applications
- Infotainment Systems
- Keyless Entry & Startup
- GPS & Navigation
- Comfort Control
- ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)
- Vehicle to Vehicle Communication
- LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging)
- In-vehicle Networking
- Powertrain & Drive Control
The AIG Continuous Voltage Series is available now through Abracon's Global Distribution Network.
About Abracon
Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon enables global customers to design next-generation products by offering innovative and high-performance Frequency Control & Timing, Inductors & Connectivity, and RF & Antenna solutions. Abracon accelerates customers' time to market by focusing on technical expertise, service excellence, and providing reliable electronic components through a global distribution network. With service, quality, and technical knowledge at the company's core, Abracon empowers innovative connected technology in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense, and beyond.
Learn more at www.abracon.com
