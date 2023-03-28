About 80% of the Healthcare Systems are Investing in Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions; The Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Size to Worth $15 Billion by 2028- Arizton

Multi-billion opportunity in the multiparameter patient monitoring market, in-home care settings is gaining high prominence.

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report, the multiparameter patient monitoring market will grow at a CAGR of 8.06% during 2022-2028.



To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3751

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE MULTI-PARAMETER PATIENT MONITORING MARKET

154 - Tables

128 - Charts

322 – Pages

The global healthcare landscape has evolved drastically. Healthcare settings initially focused on avoiding re-admissions; however, this has shifted toward avoiding admissions and treating patients remotely. This model is helping healthcare settings to function efficiently and effectively, adding more value to patient treatment. This further prompts healthcare settings to invest in remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and advanced patient monitoring technologies.

Vendors in the multiparameter patient monitoring market & digital health have a significant opportunity to handle the shift in the healthcare landscape. Most patients are treated more for chronic diseases than other conditions, and a major portion of the healthcare expenditure in the US goes toward treating and monitoring chronic diseases. Therefore, multi-parameter patient monitors and remote patient monitoring devices will have a major impact on the future of the global healthcare market. Post-COVID-19, healthcare settings have invested in virtual care, online consultations, and home healthcare.

MULTIPARAMETER PATIENT MONITORING MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS Market Size (2028) USD 15.20 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 9.55 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 8.06 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Devices, Acuity Level, Patient Group, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa Market Dynamics · Growing Demand for Real-time Patient Monitors in Critical Care · Increasing Target Patient Population with Various Diseases · Enhancements in Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Fastest Market APAC

Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3751

INCREASING DEMAND FOR MULTI-PARAMETER PATIENT MONITORING IN-HOME CARE SETTINGS

It is predicted that 83.4 million patients will be monitored through wireless patient monitoring systems by 2023. About 88% of health systems and hospitals have invested or plan to invest in remote patient monitoring solutions.

Home patient monitoring is gaining widespread popularity as patients receive quality care directly at home. Home healthcare has always been recognized as a life-saving option for patients requiring long-term care to treat chronic diseases. As a result, over the past few years, home patient monitoring has become a standard of care among adult patients who require a long-term alternative to hospital-based care. Moreover, the worldwide increase in the geriatric and chronic disease population has led to a growing demand for home patient monitoring.

APAC to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate in the Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market

The APAC multi-parameter patient monitoring is expected to reach $3.83 billion by 2028.

China and India together have a large pool of diabetic people. The market for multi-parameter patient monitoring devices in both countries is likely to grow faster than in other countries in the region. Nowadays, smart homes and smart beds with built-in multi-parameter monitoring devices are used to detect abnormalities that can be fatal and provide early treatment to patients. These advanced technologies increase the demand for multi-parameter patient monitoring devices in the APAC region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Most multi-parameter patient monitors manufacturing companies are densely concentrated in North America and Europe, offering products catering to the requirements of end-users in these regions. However, it is also observed that there is a rise in the number of hospital beds in various healthcare settings of developing regions, which is boosting the growth opportunities for vendors in these regions. Local manufacturers, particularly Chinese and Japanese manufacturers such as Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics and Nihon Kohden, are giving intense competition to international players such as GE Healthcare and Philips.

VENDOR ACTIVITIES: M&AS AND PRODUCT LAUNCHES

In 2022, Medtronic partnered with BioIntelliSense for exclusive US distribution of the BioButton multi-parameter wearable for continuous remote patient monitoring from in-hospital settings to homes.

In January 2022 , ICU Medical acquired Smiths Medical. The addition of vital care products expanded the business range of ICU Medical with a robust reach.

, ICU Medical acquired Smiths Medical. The addition of vital care products expanded the business range of ICU Medical with a robust reach. In December 2021 , Baxter acquired Hillrom, a medical technology leader. Prior to that, in January 2021 , Hillrom acquired Bardy Diagnostics, an innovator in digital health and a leading provider of ambulatory cardiac monitoring technologies.

, Baxter acquired Hillrom, a medical technology leader. Prior to that, in , Hillrom acquired Bardy Diagnostics, an innovator in digital health and a leading provider of ambulatory cardiac monitoring technologies. In February 2021 , Philips completed the acquisition of BioTelemetry. The acquisition of BioTelemetry is a strong fit with Philips' cardiac care portfolio. The combination results in the business expansion of patient care management solutions for hospitals and homes

, Philips completed the acquisition of BioTelemetry. The acquisition of BioTelemetry is a strong fit with Philips' cardiac care portfolio. The combination results in the business expansion of patient care management solutions for hospitals and homes In 2021, Masimo acquired LiDCO, an advanced hemodynamic monitoring technology provider.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Baxter

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Masimo

Medtronic

NIHON KOHDEN

OSI Systems

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Advanced Instrumentations

American Diagnostic

Drägerwerk AG & Co.

EDAN Instruments

EPSIMED

FUKUDA DENSHI

Halma

ICU Medical

Infinium Medical

Lutech

MEDIANA

MEDION

Mennen Medical

Nonin

OMRON

Opto Circuits ( India )

) SCHILLER

Skanray Technologies

Viatom Technology

VYAIRE MEDICAL

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Devices

Portable/Compact Devices

Fixed Devices

Acuity Level

High Acuity Level

Mid Acuity Level

Low Acuity Level

Patient Group

Geriatric Patient Group

Adult Patient Group

Pediatric Patient Group

End-User

Hospitals

ASCs

Homecare Settings

Others

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain

APAC

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:

Telehealth Kiosk Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global telehealth kiosk market is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19%.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global remote patient monitoring market is expected to reach USD 62 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Portable Patient Isolation Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global portable patient isolation market will reach USD 65 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: The vital global signs monitoring devices market size is to cross USD 15 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ACUITY LEVEL

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PATIENT GROUP

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 OVERVIEW

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 MULTI-PARAMETER PATIENT MONITORS

8.1.2 COVID-19 IMPACT

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR MULTI-PARAMETER PATIENT MONITORING IN HOME CARE SETTINGS

9.2 GROWING DEMAND FOR PORTABLE/COMPACT MULTI-PARAMETER PATIENT MONITORS

9.3 INTEGRATION OF MULTI-PARAMETER PATIENT MONITORS WITH WIRELESS AND REMOTE MONITORING PLATFORMS

9.4 ADVANCES IN REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING TECHNOLOGY

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR REAL-TIME PATIENT MONITORS IN CRITICAL CARE

10.2 INCREASING TARGET PATIENT POPULATION WITH VARIOUS DISEASES

10.3 ENHANCEMENTS IN MULTI-PARAMETER PATIENT MONITORING

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 FALSE ALARMS & ALARM FATIGUE

11.2 INCREASING REGULATORY COMPLEXITIES

11.3 HIGH COST OF MULTI-PARAMETER PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.2.1 GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

12.2.2 DEVICES SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

12.2.3 ACUITY LEVEL SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

12.2.4 PATIENT GROUP SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

12.2.5 END-USER SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 DEVICE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 PORTABLE/COMPACT DEVICES

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 PORTABLE/COMPACT DEVICES SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 FIXED DEVICES

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 FIXED DEVICES SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

14 ACUITY LEVEL

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 HIGH ACUITY LEVEL

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 HIGH ACUITY LEVEL SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 LOW ACUITY LEVEL

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 LOW ACUITY LEVEL SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 MID ACUITY LEVEL

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.3 MID ACUITY LEVEL SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

15 PATIENT GROUP

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 GERIATRIC PATIENT GROUP

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.3 GERIATRIC PATIENT GROUP SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 ADULT PATIENT GROUP

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.3 ADULT PATIENT GROUP SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

15.5 PEDIATRIC PATIENT GROUP

15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.5.3 PEDIATRIC PATIENT GROUP SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

16 END-USER

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 HOSPITALS

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3.3 HOSPITALS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4 AMBULATORY CARE SETTINGS (ACS)

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.3 ACSS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

16.5 HOME CARE SETTINGS

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.3 HOME CARE SETTINGS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

16.6 OTHERS

16.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.6.3 OTHERS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

17 GEOGRAPHY

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

18 NORTH AMERICA

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.2.1 MARKET BY DEVICE

18.2.2 MARKET BY ACUITY LEVEL

18.2.3 MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP

18.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER

18.3 KEY COUNTRIES

18.3.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 EUROPE

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.2.1 MARKET BY DEVICE

19.2.2 MARKET BY ACUITY LEVEL

19.2.3 MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP

19.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER

19.3 KEY COUNTRIES

19.3.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 APAC

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.2.1 MARKET BY DEVICE

20.2.2 MARKET BY ACUITY LEVEL

20.2.3 MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP

20.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER

20.3 KEY COUNTRIES

20.3.1 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.2 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 LATIN AMERICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.2.1 MARKET BY DEVICE

21.2.2 MARKET BY ACUITY LEVEL

21.2.3 MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP

21.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER

21.3 KEY COUNTRIES

21.3.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.2.1 MARKET BY DEVICE

22.2.2 MARKET BY ACUITY LEVEL

22.2.3 MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP

22.2.4 MARKET BY END-USER

22.3 KEY COUNTRIES

22.3.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

23.1.1 VENDOR ACTIVITIES: M&AS AND PRODUCT LAUNCHES

23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

23.2.1 BAXTER

23.2.2 CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

23.2.3 GE HEALTHCARE

23.2.4 PHILIPS

23.2.5 MASIMO

23.2.6 MEDTRONIC

23.2.7 NIHON KOHDEN

23.2.8 OSI SYSTEMS

23.2.9 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS

24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

24.1 BAXTER

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

24.2 CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

24.3 GE HEALTHCARE

24.4 PHILIPS

24.5 MASIMO

24.6 MEDTRONIC

24.7 NIHON KOHDEN

24.8 OSI SYSTEMS

24.9 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS

25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

25.1 ADVANCED INSTRUMENTATIONS

25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

25.2 AMERICAN DIAGNOSTIC

25.3 DRÄGERWERK

25.4 EDAN INSTRUMENTS

25.5 EPSIMED

25.6 FUKUDA DENSHI

25.7 HALMA

25.8 ICU MEDICAL

25.9 INFINIUM MEDICAL

25.10 LUTECH

25.11 MEDIANA

25.12 MEDION

25.13 MENNEN MEDICAL

25.14 NONIN

25.15 OMRON

25.16 OPTO CIRCUITS (INDIA)

25.17 SCHILLER

25.18 SKANRAY TECHNOLOGIES

25.19 VIATOM TECHNOLOGY

25.2 VYAIRE MEDICAL

26 REPORT SUMMARY

26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.2 MARKET BY DEVICE

27.2.1 NORTH AMERICA – MARKET BY DEVICE

27.2.2 EUROPE – MARKET BY DEVICE

27.2.3 APAC – MARKET BY DEVICE

27.2.4 LATIN AMERICA – MARKET BY DEVICE

27.2.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA – MARKET BY DEVICE

27.3 MARKET BY ACUITY LEVEL

27.3.1 NORTH AMERICA – MARKET BY ACUITY LEVEL

27.3.2 EUROPE – MARKET BY ACUITY LEVEL

27.3.3 APAC – MARKET BY ACUITY LEVEL

27.3.4 LATIN AMERICA – MARKET BY ACUITY LEVEL

27.3.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA – MARKET BY ACUITY LEVEL

27.4 MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP

27.4.1 NORTH AMERICA – MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP

27.4.2 EUROPE – MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP

27.4.3 APAC – MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP

27.4.4 LATIN AMERICA – MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP

27.4.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA – MARKET BY PATIENT GROUP

27.5 MARKET BY END-USER

27.5.1 NORTH AMERICA – MARKET BY END-USER

27.5.2 EUROPE – MARKET BY END-USER

27.5.3 APAC – MARKET BY END-USER

27.5.4 LATIN AMERICA – MARKET BY END-USER

27.5.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA – MARKET BY END-USER

28 APPENDIX

28.1 ABBREVIATIONS

ABOUT US:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

CONTACT US

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2041996/MULTIPARAMETER_PATIENT_MONITORING_MARKET.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence