ABM of PPC Inc. Unveils the World's First Emotion Processing Unit (EPU) Chip: A 10 Trillion dollar Industry Disruptor Transforming Neuroscience, Mental Health, Military Strategy & Human Performance

Boston, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Brain Methodologies Inc. (ABM) a division of Primary & Preventive Care Inc., has emerged from stealth mode to announce the most significant technological breakthrough in the professional field of Neuroscience in decades. The advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing (QC) have enabled the introduction of ABM's cutting-edge Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) capability designed to support mental health care. This Neuro-chip technology breakthrough combined with clinically proven treatment protocols will revolutionize the Neuroscience field of Mental Health. This technology unlocks new channels of related discovery, learning and understanding of brain functions. ABM is leading the way with the introduction of the Emotion Processing Unit Chip (EPU).

The EPU, the first-ever AI-driven Neuro-chip, is set to revolutionize mental health, cognitive performance, and intelligence operations and military superiority. ABM is positioned to be the next trillion-dollar industry titan, on par with NVIDIA, OpenAI, and DARPA, based on its AI and quantum computing initiatives.

The ABM team has direct relationships and communication points of contact with various organizations across Academia (Boston University, Georgia Tech, Harvard University, UCLA, Yale, etc.); Commercial and Government Contractors (General Dynamics, Lockheed, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, etc.); and multiple U.S. Government and Military agencies and organizations (DARPA, U.S. Army Battle Labs, U.S. Intelligence Community, etc.) These relationships provide ABM multiple collaborative and joint venture opportunities that range from technology support activities, teaming partnerships and marketing activities. Additionally, these relationships have the potential to bring together technology partnerships to enhance and mature ABM's suite of cutting-edge technology offerings. ABM is positioned to offer unique solutions that will positively impact defense, healthcare, national security, and cognitive warfare on an unprecedented scale.

Six Game-Changing Innovations

1. EPU Chip – The World's First Emotion Processing Unit

AI-powered, neurochip-based solutions to diagnose and treat PTSD, anxiety, and neurodegeneration.

Increases cognitive adaptability in high-stress environments.

2. ABM Digital Brain – The Largest Cognitive Intelligence Database

Real-time neural data mapping predicts and prevents mental health disorders.

Used in defense, elite performance training, and medical research.

3. EPU-Driven Smart Weapons for U.S. Military

Exclusive to U.S. military operations.

Enhances Perception Warfare Institute (PWI) strategies with adaptive neuro- targeting for next-gen defense systems.

4. 'Train Your Brain' Centers – Military & Civilian Cognitive Training

Designed for elite soldiers, Cognitive-intelligence operations, and high- performance executives.

Uses AI-driven neurofeedback and quantum-assisted brain optimization.

5. First-Ever Brain Operating System (OS MW 1.0)

AI and quantum-driven cognitive enhancement platform.

Develops resilience, rapid decision-making, and advanced mental performance.

A market-ready digital platform designed for AI integration and high- performance coaching.

6. PETS – Platform Enabling Technologies and Standardization. Making AI and Quantum Computing better.

Industry-agnostic, with applications in defense, leadership, and longevity research.

Disrupting a $10 Trillion Market Across Multiple Industries

Mental Health – Eliminates or decreases pharmaceuticals for PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

Military & Intelligence – Cognitive warfare tools and formation of a new Perception Warfare Institute (PWI0 redefine U.S. military supremacy.

AI, Quantum Engineering & Robotics – Enhances next-gen AI through adaptive neuro-learning, cognitive enhancement

Entertainment – AI-driven storytelling & immersive virtual experiences.

Military & Intelligence Breakthroughs:

Cognitive Training for Elite Forces – The 'Train Your Brain' Centers will optimize performance in high-stakes environments.

Perception Warfare Supremacy – The EPU enhances cognitive warfare strategy for military intelligence. Soon to be announced first ever Perception Warfare Institute (PWI)

Neuro-Targeted Smart Weapons – AI-driven targeting systems powered by the EPU chip.

Industry Leaders Speak on the EPU's Impact

"We are not just building chips; we are reprogramming the brain itself with the first Human Brain Operating System."

— BYuan, Chairman & Co-Founder, ABM

— BYuan, Chairman & Co-Founder, ABM "The EPU chip will give the U.S. military an unshakable cognitive and psychological advantage in perception warfare."

— COL (Ret) Charlie Pangle , ABM Military Advisor

— COL (Ret) , ABM Military Advisor "This is not just an incremental advancement—it's a seismic shift in how we treat PTSD, depression, and cognitive disorders—without pharmaceuticals."

— Dr. Rafay Mehdi , CEO & Co-Founder, ABM

— Dr. , CEO & Co-Founder, ABM "We are creating the first true digital brain—one that learns, adapts, and enhances human capability beyond natural limits."

— Rob Riegel , ABM Board Advisor

The Future of Cognitive Optimization – OS MW 1.0

Monk Warrior OS MW 1.0 – The World's First Brain Operating System

Integrates Neuroscience + AI + Quantum Computing for peak human intelligence.

Enhances cognitive adaptability, decision-making, and resilience.

Transforms AI-human interaction, cognitive enhancement, and mental health treatment.

A Historic Leap for Humanity

ABM is revolutionizing the $500 billion mental health industry—without competition.

mental health industry—without competition. EPU's AI-driven neuro-enhancement will define the future of cognitive performance and military intelligence.

Quantum computing meets neuroscience to unlock human intelligence at unprecedented levels.

Watch Our Vision in Action on YouTube:

ABM US GUN

https://youtu.be/_idzduCVqEQ?si=DFKuGPyeldIV7c_r

AIME

https://youtu.be/5eJ_AnKrwTg?si=1wdm_RKwFJ3EkjIQ

Dr Mehdi Journey Video

https://youtu.be/MmKjIgJuDRE?si=UiZNQeiclOQ3vcCZ

Journey Memory Care Village

https://youtu.be/cOPCOeRm9gI?si=KSRm2yCl12uJyl8L

ABM first ever EPU Chip

https://youtu.be/BRblQH2Q82Q?si=DZqO6oug5RHPNmF

Contact Us for More Information

For collaboration, opportunities, media inquiries, and partnership discussions:

(781) 826-3146 Office | (617) 680-2806 Cell

SRMMD@drmehdi.online

Visit Us Online:

ABM Website: www.globalnsmg.com

PPC Website: www.drmehdi.online

LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/in/dr-rafay-syed-mehdi