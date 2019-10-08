ABL, Inc. Awarded Multiple-Award IDIQ Contract to Provide cGMP Manufacturing Services in support of the PREVENT Cancer Preclinical Cancer Prevention Program

First Manufacturing Task Order Awarded

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced BioScience Laboratories, Inc. (ABL), a global contract development and manufacturing organization for biotherapeutics and vaccines, announced today that the company was awarded an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under its PREVENT Cancer Preclinical Drug Development Program: cGMP Production of Vaccines and Biologicals for Cancer Prevention (Solicitation Number: N01CN87006-18). The 4-year multiple-award contract has a total program funding ceiling of approximately $50 million.

As an awardee of the current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) pool, ABL will support NCI in the development of novel vaccine and biological therapeutics to address a wide range of cancer indications. Specifically, ABL will utilize its expertise in providing services for:

cGMP manufacturing

Process development

Analytical assay development

Product characterization

Investigational vaccine and biological product development and manufacturing activities funded under this contract could range from recombinant proteins and viral vectors to peptides, DNA/RNA vaccines and virus-like particles leading to the production of novel anti-cancer vaccines and therapeutics.

Mr. Jarlath Keating, ABL's President and CEO stated, "We are honored to be chosen by NCI to support its PREVENT Cancer Prevention program by applying ABL's broad array of research, development and manufacturing services. This award allows ABL to continue in its long history of driving innovation and translation of critical new vaccines and therapies from the laboratory into the clinic."

Mr. Keating continued, "For many years, ABL has provided critical scientific R&D services to NCI in the HIV and vaccine fields. With this award, ABL expands its collaboration with NCI to include cGMP manufacturing services to develop and manufacture anti-cancer investigational products that meet the stringent regulatory requirements for human clinical trials."

ABL has been awarded the first manufacturing task order under this contract to support the manufacture of a cancer vaccine targeting prevention of tumors with microsatellite instability.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N91019D00025.

About ABL

A leading CDMO and CRO harnessing decades of pioneering science and manufacturing expertise to drive the development of innovative therapies and vaccines, ABL has extensive experience working with diverse organizations -- including industry, government and academic entities -- to support their quests in improving public health. ABL maintains global GMP facilities meeting U.S. and European regulatory standards, providing GMP manufacture of virus-based oncolytic therapies, gene therapies, vaccines and protein-based immunotherapeutic products. ABL's services include bulk drug substance, fill/finish of drug product, process and assay development, and bioanalytical testing. ABL is a part of the Institut Mérieux, a group of companies dedicated to developing translational science for better patient care globally.

