Abingworth appoints experienced life sciences investor Joy Ghosh, PhD as Managing Director

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abingworth, a leading international life sciences investment group, announces the appointment of Joy Ghosh, PhD as Managing Director. Joy will be based at the firm's Boston, MA office and will work with the transatlantic team to identify new investment opportunities and support existing investments in innovative private and public companies, including those focused on clinical co-development.

Joy brings to Abingworth over 15 years' experience in life science investing and portfolio company management and in corporate strategy and drug development. He joins from Eventide Asset Management where he was Portfolio Manager responsible for a portfolio of innovation-focused public and private healthcare and life science companies. Prior to Eventide, Joy was Vice President at Bain Capital. He has completed 24 private investments during his time at both firms and held Board roles on multiple companies.

Earlier in his career, Joy held senior roles in business development and corporate strategy at Biogen, and as a Project Team Leader at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR). He holds a PhD in Structural Biology and Neuroscience from the University of Washington and a BS in Biochemistry from the University of Texas.

Joy Ghosh said "I am delighted to be joining Abingworth. The firm has a strong team and impressive track record, and since becoming part of Carlyle earlier this year, truly has an exciting future. Joining up with Carlyle creates a powerful combination with potential to support innovative companies advance along the entire discovery, development and commercialisation continuum. I am convinced that this approach will improve the chances and speed of bringing innovative new therapeutics to patients."

Bali Muralidhar, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Joy to the team at Abingworth. His broad experience across investing in addition to his strategy and drug development expertise further strengthen our ability to source, evaluate, invest in and manage exciting opportunities in life sciences at all stages of development."

About Abingworth

Abingworth is a leading transatlantic life sciences investment firm and part of the global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). Abingworth helps transform cutting-edge science into novel medicines by providing capital and expertise to top caliber management teams building world-class companies. Since 1973, Abingworth has invested in over 180 life science companies, leading to 49 M&As and 70+ IPOs. Our therapeutic focused investments fall into three categories: seed and early-stage, development stage, and clinical co-development. Abingworth supports its portfolio companies with a team of experienced professionals at offices in London, Menlo Park (California), and Boston.

