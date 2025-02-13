ABI Research Unveils 66 Must-Know Tech Stats for 2025 Highlighting Key Markets on the Rise and Decline

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of rapid digital transformation, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research has released its highly anticipated 66 Must-Know Tech Stats for 2025: Markets on the Rise & Decline report, equipping business leaders with essential insights into emerging opportunities and declining markets.

"We find ourselves at another pivotal moment as a community of technology implementers and innovators facing a global economic landscape steadying itself against persistent challenges," says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research. "As market dynamics shift and geopolitical uncertainties loom, strategic decisions will define our path forward. To thrive, organizations must embrace emerging tech trends, secure agile investments, and forge strategic partnerships. By leveraging data-driven insights, businesses can optimize ROI and fortify resilience against disruptions. Our analysis identifies 66 critical shifts across 33 growth sectors and 33 facing contraction, empowering informed decisions for 2025 and beyond."

Key market highlights from the report include:

Booming Markets:

Enterprise Large Language Model (LLM) spending is set to grow at a staggering 35% CAGR, driving AI-driven business transformation. 5G Evolution: The Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market will soar to 265 million subscriptions by 2029, as operators shift toward service monetization models.

The Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market will soar to 265 million subscriptions by 2029, as operators shift toward service monetization models. Smart Wearables Surge: Smart ring shipments are projected to grow 26% in 2024, with adoption fueled by health tracking, payments, and security use cases.

Smart ring shipments are projected to grow 26% in 2024, with adoption fueled by health tracking, payments, and security use cases. Sustainability Tech Gains Traction: The EU will account for 40% of new Digital Product Passports (DPPs) by 2029, reinforcing supply chain transparency and circular economy initiatives.

Markets Facing Headwinds:

As cloud-native solutions take center stage, VNF revenues will shrink by between 2023 and 2029. Biometric Payment Cards Struggle: Despite heavy investment, biometric card adoption will remain niche, reaching only 0.067% of payment card shipments by 2029.

Despite heavy investment, biometric card adoption will remain niche, reaching only 0.067% of payment card shipments by 2029. Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles (PHEVs) on the Way Out: With governments phasing out subsidies in favor of full electric adoption, PHEV market share will drop to just 20% of EV shipments by 2029.

With governments phasing out subsidies in favor of full electric adoption, PHEV market share will drop to just 20% of EV shipments by 2029. Vision AI Faces Challenges: Large Vision Models (LVMs) struggle to gain commercial traction, with computer vision maintaining dominance through 2030.

For deeper insights into these and other key market trends, download the full 66 Must-Know Tech Stats for 2025: Markets on the Rise & Decline report.

