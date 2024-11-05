ABI Research Enhances 'My Library' Client Portal with Powerful New Features for Faster Access to Insights

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research proudly announces the addition of two new features to its recently launched client portal, My Library. The new Ask ABI and DataSets tools make accessing research faster and more efficient, saving valuable time and simplifying workflows.

"Our newly dedicated client portal, My Library, was designed to revolutionize how our customers access their critical research and data. This next-generation platform centralizes all client-specific reports and insights, streamlining the research experience and significantly reducing Time to Insights. Now, with the integration of Ask ABI and DataSets, clients have even faster access to ABI Research's actionable research and data," says Edward Rerisi, Chief Operations Officer at ABI Research.

Powered by ChatGPT, Ask ABI makes it easier than ever to access relevant information from our extensive research database. With Ask ABI, customers now have a powerful tool to unlock the full potential of ABI Research's actionable research and data, all through a smooth and intuitive user experience within the My Library platform. Intelligent querying is a key feature of Ask ABI. Ask specific questions or request deliverables and Ask ABI will deliver targeted insights from our research database. It's as simple as typing your query and receiving relevant information tailored to your needs.

Spurred by ABI Research's over 59 million data points across 885 sets of data across 37 research services, DataSets represents a significant leap forward in data visualization, transforming the way businesses interact with and utilize Excel-based data. DataSets allows users to access Excel-based Pivot Table data online, filter and segment datasets, bookmark views, combine data from multiple market deliverables, and perform deep searches to find matching segments—all in one comprehensive platform.

"With My Library, ABI Research introduced an enhanced way to deliver value, customized specifically for our clients. It is their dedicated portal for subscribed research, data, and account management tools. My Library is purpose-build for efficiency. The addition of Ask ABI and DataSets further enables our clients to more easily dive deeper into their data and gain a clearer understanding of market trends," Rerisi concludes.

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

