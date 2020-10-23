Abel & Cole debuts new compostable packaging

Abel & Cole connected Turf Croft Herbs with TIPA to give them a compostable alternative that keeps its products fresh.

Abel & Cole is a food delivery service supplying homes across Britain with the finest organic produce from farmers and bakers, and has always championed low-plastic, low-waste packaging solutions for its boxes.

TIPA's technology performs like a conventional plastic but decomposes back into the soil with no toxic residue, microplastics or other pollutants. Its packaging solutions seamlessly fit with industry machinery and manufacturing practices.

Stef Sahmel, Head of Sustainability at Abel & Cole says, "Since the business started over 30 years ago we've always tried to keep our packaging innovative and considered, looking at its sourcing, performance and ease of disposal by our customers, but finding a suitable packaging solution for loose produce such as our herbs has until now proven challenging. With TIPA, however, we've found something robust and moisture-retentive, keeping our herbs in fantastic condition and reducing food waste, with a material that our customers can compost at home."

Anne Rees, Fruit & Veg Buyer for Abel & Cole adds, "As a business with a strong sense of responsibility towards the environment, we work hard to minimise packaging in our range, either by sending items loose at certain times of the year, or choosing varieties with a better shelf-life. Food waste however is an issue we take as seriously as plastic pollution, and without something to help keep their integrity many of our products would perish too quickly for our customers to enjoy. Using TIPA's compostable packaging has finally enabled us to move away from conventional plastics for our fresh herbs, and our customers are still able to make the most of our farmers' delicious produce."

Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of TIPA says, "UK consumers depend on leading retailers like Abel & Cole, whose support for low-waste packaging solutions has encouraged organic produce suppliers to choose truly circular solutions like compostable packaging. Abel & Cole has enabled their customers to choose sustainable options that support healthy ecosystems, which we depend on for nutritious organic fruit and vegetables."

About Abel & Cole

Founded in 1988, Abel & Cole has been supplying organic produce for 30 years.

Abel & Cole has a low-plastic approach to packaging and aims to use sustainable practices to supply its produce to homes across the UK.

For more information: www.abelandcole.co.uk

About TIPA®

Inspired by nature, TIPA®'s compostable packaging solutions are designed to break down within months under compost conditions just like any organic matter.

TIPA® packaging provides solutions for the food and fashion industries, and is built to fit existing machinery and supply chains.

The company's packaging solutions are currently being implemented worldwide by leading global brands in Europe , Australia , and the US.

For more Information: www.tipa-corp.com

