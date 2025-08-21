ABDULLAH AL-OTHAIM MARKETS EARNS TOP HONOUR AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets has been awarded the prestigious " Best Sustainability Practices in Retail - Saudi Arabia, 2024" title at the renowned Global Brand Awards, conducted by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) in the United Kingdom.

The Global Brand Awards recognize outstanding achievements across industries worldwide. Al Othaim Markets distinguished itself in the Global Brand Awards 2024 with its exceptional contributions to the retail sector and its unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Commenting on Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets winning the award, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, stated "Congratulations to Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets for winning the Best Sustainability Practices in Retail - Saudi Arabia, 2024 award at the Global Brand Awards. This achievement highlights their exceptional commitment to sustainable practices and their leadership in driving positive change within the retail industry."

"We are truly honored to receive the Best Sustainability Practices in Retail - Saudi Arabia, 2024, which highlights the hard work and dedication of our team. It reinforces our drive to set new standards in the retail industry and to continuously enhance value for all our stakeholders.

A huge thank you to our incredible team and partners — this milestone wouldn't be possible without you. We remain committed to leading the way in retail with confidence and ambition", said Eng. Muaffaq A. Mobarah, CEO at Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets

