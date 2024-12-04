ABBYY Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Intelligent Document Processing vendors.

ABBYY, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named ABBYY as a Leader in their 2024 SPARK Matrix™ analysis of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

ABBYY was chosen as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™: Intelligent Document Processing due to its powerful and adaptable IDP solution that combines advanced Purpose-Built AI technologies with an intuitive interface, effectively meeting the complex document processing needs of businesses and organizations worldwide.

QKS Group defines Intelligent Document Processing as an advanced technological method that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) to automate the extraction, analysis, and handling of information from diverse document types. This all-encompassing solution surpasses typical optical character recognition (OCR) by comprehending context, adjusting to various formats, and managing both organized and unorganized data. IDP systems have the ability to categorize documents, retrieve important data, verify data precision, and easily integrate with current business operations. Utilizing cognitive abilities alongside automation, IDP decreases manual work, enhances precision, and speeds up document-based processes. This technology is revolutionizing how organizations manage documents in various sectors, allowing for increased efficiency and improved decision-making by providing better access to data and insights.

"ABBYY Vantage offers a powerful solution for enterprises by providing deep insights into document content with AI-driven precision," said Anoch Mane, an Analyst at QKS Group. "The platform's advanced NLP and ML capabilities, combined with its no-code approach, make it highly adaptable to complex document processing needs, particularly in sectors like finance, insurance, and healthcare. ABBYY's ability to integrate with existing enterprise systems, coupled with its user-friendly design, positions it as a critical tool for organizations focused on improving operational efficiency and customer experiences."

"ABBYY AI is proven to deliver measurable value for enterprises needing to gain valuable information from their documents," commented Bruce Orcutt, Chief Marketing Officer at ABBYY. 'We're proud of being recognized as a leader in the latest QKS SPARK Matrix™ and many other analyst evaluations. ABBYY's extensive suite of AI capabilities, centralized within the Purpose-Built AI Center, combined with the expanding catalog of document skills available through the ABBYY Marketplace, continues to set new benchmarks in intelligent automation. These advanced resources empower businesses with robust, forward-thinking solutions, driving greater efficiency, precision, and innovation in their operations."

The Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market is rapidly expanding within the broader digital transformation landscape, due to the demand for effective management of document-related information. As companies focus on automating tasks, IDP solutions are becoming crucial for enhancing efficiency, reducing expenses, and enhancing decision-making. Key growth factors include increased demand for managing digital documents, stringent regulations in sectors like finance and healthcare, and advancements in AI and ML, which enhance the accuracy and capabilities of IDP solutions. IDP caters to diverse sectors including BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing, all with distinct requirements for document processing. Even with obstacles such as data privacy issues and challenges in integrating with old systems, the market is still advancing. Trends like cloud-based solutions, integration with Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and industry-specific offerings are influencing the future of IDP. The market is ready for ongoing growth and transformation like AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies intersect with IDP, playing a crucial role in intelligent automation efforts.

Additional Resources:

For more information about ABBYY

SPARK Matrix: https://www.abbyy.com/resources/report/abbyy-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-idp-leader-2024/

About ABBYY:

ABBYY puts your information to work with purpose-built AI. We combine innovation and experience to transform data from business-critical documents into intelligent actionable outcomes in over 200 languages in real time. We are trusted by more than 10,000 companies globally, including many of the Fortune 500, to drive significant impact where it matters most: accelerate the customer experience, operational excellence, and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a global company with headquarters in Austin, Texas and offices in 13 countries, and is the Official Intelligent Automation Partner of Arsenal Women Football Club. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Vendor Media Contact

Catherine Johnson

Sr. Director, Brand & Industry Relations

catherine.johnson@abbyy.com

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights to help clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

Media Contact

QKS Group:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Press Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/abbyy-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2024-spark-matrixtm-for-intelligent-document-processing-idp-by-qks-group-892

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg