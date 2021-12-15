ABBYY Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named ABBYY as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global intelligent document processing (IDP) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading intelligent document processing vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

IDP solutions help organizations automate and streamline the process of capturing, classifying, and extracting relevant information from structured, semi-structured, and unstructured documents for further processing. They typically leverage artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, deep learning, and machine learning (ML) for document processing.

Driven by the dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on business and technology, IDP solutions and technologies are continuously evolving to offer advanced data processing capabilities. This unprecedented rise in remote work due to the pandemic and the increase in digitalization promoting document conversion into digital formats, across multiple industry verticals - is expected to drive growth in the IDP segment. With the growing maturity and advancements in technologies, IDP vendors are making a significant investment in improving the features and functionalities of their IDP solutions, offering advanced document processing solutions. Vendors are also leveraging automation, ML, and AI in automating document processing to improve process efficiency, resource utilization, and productivity.

"ABBYY, with its comprehensive technology for document processing and no-code IDP platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Intelligent Document Processing market," said Pranjal Singh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "ABBYY's out-of-the-box ML-based pre-trained document skills and pre-built connectors are developed by ABBYY and its partners and available in the ABBYY Marketplace. With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, ABBYY is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global intelligent document processing market."

"The IDP market was primed for a disruption and that is what we did with ABBYY Vantage and Marketplace – we're very pleased to see this reflected in our leadership position within the SPARK Matrix," commented Bruce Orcutt, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at ABBYY. "Organizations today want a no-code, cloud-based approach to document processing that offers the same powerful ability to unlock the data within their documents and accelerate their business processes. Whether migrating from a legacy IDP solution or needing to add documents skills within a content-centric process, we partner with customers to ensure their digital transformation success."

Additional Resources:

To read the full Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Knowledge Brief on ABBYY, please visit: Here

For more information about ABBYY Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions, please visit: www.abbyy.com/vantage

About ABBYY

ABBYY empowers organizations to gain a complete understanding of their business processes and the content that fuels them with its Digital Intelligence platform. ABBYY technologies are used by more than 5,000 companies, including many of the Fortune 500, and is recognized for its leadership in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Process Discovery & Mining for driving significant impact where it matters most: customer experience, effectiveness, profitability, and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a global company with offices in 14 countries. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

ABBYY can either be a registered trademark or a trademark and can also be a logo, a company name (or part of it), or part of a product name of ABBYY group companies, and may not be used without consent of its respective owners.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts

ABBYY Media Contact -

Catherine Johnson

catherine.johnson@abbyy.com

Riya Mehar

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions