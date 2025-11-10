Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) Brings Longevity Investment Strategy to Middle East Investors Following Russell Index Inclusion

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. ("Abacus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in alternative asset management, announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. This milestone reflects the firm's strong growth and the increasing institutional recognition of secondary life insurance assets as a mainstream, diversifying component of modern portfolio construction.

As investors navigate a world of moderating base rates and tighter credit spreads, the appeal of uncorrelated, actuarially driven strategies has strengthened. Secondary life insurance assets, characterized by predictable, mortality-linked cash flows, are emerging as a natural complement to income-generating alternatives such as private credit. They offer yield stability, diversification, and downside protection amid changing market conditions.

Jay Jackson, Chairman and CEO of Abacus, commented, "Inclusion in these Russell indices marks an important milestone in our company's journey, enhancing our visibility among the broader investment community and validating our team's ability to drive value for shareholders."

Building on this momentum, Abacus will lead a Middle East roadshow in November to meet with institutional investors and family offices. The initiative highlights Abacus's commitment to broadening global access to data-driven, uncorrelated investment opportunities at a time when resilient alternative strategies are increasingly in demand.

According to Moody's, the global private credit market will reach $3 trillion in AUM by 2028 (Moody's, 2025). This growth is being driven by bank retrenchment and investors' ongoing search for yield. As competition intensifies and spreads compress, institutional allocators are increasingly turning toward uncorrelated asset classes such as secondary life insurance portfolios to enhance portfolio efficiency and risk-adjusted returns.

Abacus combines proprietary mortality data, in-house underwriting, and active portfolio management to effectively manage longevity risk and deliver consistent performance. The firm continues to see growing institutional inflows from investors seeking uncorrelated returns that complement traditional fixed income and private credit allocations.

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit abacusgm.com.

