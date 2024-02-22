AB Electrolux publishes 2023 Annual Report

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Electrolux Annual Report for 2023 has been published on the Group's website as of today.

The Annual Report in Swedish as well as an English translation are available on www.electroluxgroup.com in pdf-format. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the Group's website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

This disclosure contains information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-02-2024 08:00 CET.

For more information:
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations, +46 70 796 3856
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

