AB DAO Global Recall Continues: 65 Million NEW-09E Still Awaiting Conversion to $AB

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB DAO announced today that its global recall initiative has achieved phased success: so far, 28 BEP2 NEW (NEW-09E) token holders have completed the cross-chain process, successfully converting 7,253,997 NEW-09E tokens into AB mainnet assets, officially joining the AB blockchain ecosystem.

This recall campaign aims to assist users still holding BEP2 NEW-09E tokens on the BNB Beacon Chain in recovering their assets. With the BNB Beacon Chain scheduled to shut down, a significant number of assets are at risk. Drawing inspiration from BNB's official Token Recovery Tool mechanism, AB DAO has launched a dedicated cross-chain platform, providing a convenient conversion channel for 21,989 related addresses worldwide.

Users can complete the $AB conversion via the following cross-chain webpage:

https://new-09e-recover.ab.org/

The successful cross-chain conversion by these 28 users marks the stable operation of the recall mechanism and the gradual establishment of user trust. Currently, over 65 million NEW-09E tokens remain unclaimed. AB DAO calls on the global community to actively spread the word, helping more users recover their assets and collectively strengthen the AB global ecosystem network.

AB DAO Global Ecosystem Continues to Expand

Currently, users can trade $AB on the following exchanges: Bitget, HTX, MEXC, BingX, BitMart, Lbank, Hotcoin, UEEx, 4E, with upcoming listings on Gate, Biconomy, DigiFinex, BTSE, and WEEX. In the near future, $AB will be available on even more trading platforms, expanding its ecosystem use cases and accelerating global growth.

The AB DAO community's goal: to have 100 million people worldwide holding $AB!

