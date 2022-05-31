Aaseya Digitally Transforms Saudi Government's Municipal Inspections Process, safeguarding Citizen's Interests

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs (MoMRA), KSA, Inspections Platform eases the complaint and objections process for Saudi citizens while driving commercial efficiencies

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaseya, a leader in low-code digital transformation solutions, today announced that it has worked with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs (MoMRA), a Saudi Arabia-based Government Agency, to provide a new online platform that enables government inspectors to perform ad-hoc and periodic inspections. Additionally, the platform manages regulation clauses, license & establishment location information, objections, compliance, and collections from various business entities.

MoMRA is the primary authority for monitoring, control and policymaking for the municipal system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). MoMRA currently oversees 269 municipalities and 16 AMANAs across the Kingdom. MoMRA's primary objective is to protect and safeguard the interest of consumers by conducting inspections to identify fraudulent and inferior quality products and services that may lie under any of the various categories like marketplaces, restaurants, hospitals, construction areas, sanitation, etc.

The initial solution supporting both desktop and mobile devices with a mobile application built specifically for the 2000+ field inspectors was deployed on the Pega low-code platform within six months, followed by multiple rapid further releases to cover the various inspection types.

"This is a very strategic project to help our MoMRA government officials in carrying out their Inspections," said Eng. Ali Al-Raji, CEO, MoMRA. "Part of its success has been the tight integration with our existing licencing, GIS, Objections, and Payment systems for a seamless experience. The Aaseya team partnered with the MoMRA IT and Business units to deliver the solution to stringent timelines whilst maintaining a high-quality delivered solution. We are grateful to Aaseya for their commitment to the MoMRA organization."

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Jain, Founder, and CEO of Aaseya, said, "We are proud of our engagement and thankful to MoMRA and Eng. Ali Al-Raji for providing us the opportunity to streamline the Saudi Government's municipal government inspection process. With this implementation, MoMRA will be able to proactively improve the Inspection services, enhance the municipal compliance and improve the citizen experience using the Pega platform. Adding such future-focused capabilities for our customers aligns with our vision to enable rapid digital transformation for them by leveraging innovative low-code platforms to build world-class applications. Our partnership with Pega and our demonstrated low-code capabilities are a testimony to our emphasis on driving meaningful customer experiences."

About Aaseya

Aaseya is a leading professional services company specialising in Digital Transformation through the rapid delivery of Low-code Technologies. Aaseya's 400+ consultants specialise in agile delivery of the Pega Platform, delivering faster time-to-business value for their customers. A subsidiary of YASH Technologies, Aaseya operates in 11 countries, working with Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Government organisations, delivering innovative enterprise solutions in the areas of Customer Experience, Business Operations, Legacy Modernization, Case Management, and CRM. Visit us at www.aaseya.com and www.yash.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829084/Aaseya_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Aaseya IT Services Pvt. Ltd.