Aarav Solutions forays into the UK market

Appoints Bhavin Patel as Vice President of Global Operations at UK

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarav Solutions, a global product engineering and IT consulting services based out of New Jersey, USA has announced its foray into UK and has appointed Bhavin Patel as Vice President of Global Operations who will be based out of the UK to handle both the European market as well as global operations. Bhavin was previously the Chief Data Analytics Officer & Head of Data Management at AXA Insurance, where he led a team of data & analytics professionals to transform and adopt modern data & digital technologies within the UK Health business.

"Aarav Solutions over the last nine years has been growing massively year-on-year and expanding into newer markets. We have forayed into the UK market and are happy to welcome on to our global leadership team a financial services veteran with over two decades of experience. This is a new phase of growth for us and under Bhavin's leadership, we will scale up and accelerate our IT consulting services and products business both in the European region as well as markets globally. We are very excited about the huge opportunities in the Digital Transformation space," said Raj Darji, Founder CEO of Aarav Solutions.

Bhavin will be responsible for strengthening key client relationships and strategic accounts; growing the brand as a reliable consulting partner; take care of the newly bagged mandates on the implementation and roll-out in UK through robust governance and scalable best-in-class operations. Bhavin Patel has over 20 years of global leadership experience across finance, data and digital transformation roles and has worked on projects that cover billing, reporting, and activity-based costing initiatives.

"Over the last few years, I have been tracking the success and growth of Aarav Solutions," said Bhavin Patel, the newly appointed VP of Global Operations, "and I am delighted to join Raj and others as part of the leadership team and looking forward to exploring exciting new terrains for the organization in the global markets. I have been associated with Aarav Solutions over the years, benefiting as a customer, and have had first-hand experience of the value that the company brings to any Finance or Digital Transformation programme."

About Aarav Solutions

Aarav Solutions is global product engineering and IT consulting services provider and caters to diverse clientele across sectors such as telecommunications, banking & finance, government, utilities, power, and other B2B segments. Founded in 2012, Aarav Solutions today is a multi- million-dollar revenue organization and has offices and R&D centres in India, USA and Canada with sales presence across Asia, Australia and MEA regions. The organization expertise lies in delivering solutions in Revenue and Customer Management Solutions, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Solutions, Mobility Solutions, Management, Infrastructure as a Service, Digital Enablement Solutions and Emerging Technologies. For more details log on to www.aaravsolutions.com

