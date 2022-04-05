AADollar - New Stablecoin Designed for Transperancy in Changing World to Disrupt Crypto Market

ZURICH, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapidly changing situation in global finance and an unstable economic environment are placing immense strain on the confidence of investors in traditional assets. In the market now, the digital space is becoming a haven of stability and the relative certainty of wealth preservation. The vast majority of people have begun to actively move to digital solutions.

However, in this matter, not many consider the advantages of digital currencies that set them apart from others.

We found the issue of transparency and uniqueness in building a financial model in a new project - AADollar Stablecoin System.

Stablecoins are on the rise as value-saving instruments. Relying on their decentralized nature and the tethering to secure and proven assets and commodities, like the US Dollar, stablecoins provide investors with the opportunity to diversify their portfolios and preserve value, while taking advantage of the remove strategies provided by blockchain technology.

The AAD Stablecoin System is designed to produce the perfect next-generation digital currency solution. Reserves are maintained in a Swiss bank with Cryptographic Proof of Reserve Backing.

The AADollar Distributed Issuance Protocol features a rule based algorithm. The System distributes the process between the customer, the issuer and the bank holding the reserves. No system participant ever holds a monopoly over the entire process.

Mandatory KYC and AML procedures add an additional layer of security and compliance to AAD stablecoin, while the legal framework set in Zug, Switzerland, supervised by Swiss authorities complements the basis of the AAD infrastructure built on the Ethereum blockchain – the leading network on the market.

