A Whale of a Ceremony Awaits: The TIGA Games Industry Awards 2019 are Open for Entry

LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the network for video games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry, has today announced that its ninth annual Games Industry Awards are open for entry. The ceremony will take place at The Natural History Museum.

To enter go to www.tiga.org/awards. The deadline for entries is 23:59 p.m. on August 9th 2019.

The TIGA Games Industry Awards uniquely recognises excellence in games development, business and education. The Awards also celebrate the achievements of both small and large games development studios. The TIGA Games Industry Awards combine the expertise of a judging panel of industry professionals with a public vote for the 'Game of the Year'.

The TIGA Awards ceremony – our biggest to date - will take place at the iconic Natural History Museum in the stunning Hintze Hall. Guests will enjoy dinner underneath the museum's 25 metre blue whale skeleton which is suspended from the ceiling of the hall. The latest and greatest creativity and technology within the video games industry will be enjoyed amongst millions of years natural history.

There are 32 categories which are divided in two groups: the 'Games Awards' which are open to the entire industry, and the 'Business Of Games Awards' which are reserved for TIGA members. There are two special Awards: 'Game Of The Year', which is chosen by the development community through a public vote; and 'Outstanding Individual Of The Year', which is chosen by TIGA.

The 2019 Awards are supported by some of the biggest names in the video games industry:

* Gold Sponsors: Amiqus; Atomhawk; Lockwood Publishing; Red Kite Games; Sumo Digital Supermassive Games and The Chinese Room.

* Silver Sponsors: Dovetail Games; Portsmouth University and Universally Speaking.

* Bronze Sponsors: Bournemouth University; MHA Henderson Loggie; Hiscox; Jigsaw24; Nomad Games and Space Ape Games.

* Drinks Sponsor: Explosive Alan.

stay up to date by following TIGA on twitter at @TIGAMovement #TIGAAwards hashtag.

For a taste of the TIGA Games Industry Awards, see this trailer: https://vimeo.com/307513163/b03190cd80

To discuss sponsoring the TIGA Awards please contact CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE richard.wilson@tiga.org.uk

If you have any questions about entering the TIGA Games Industry Awards or about the awards ceremony, then please email the TIGA awards team at: awards@tiga.org

Dr Richard Wilson, TIGA CEO, said:

"The TIGA Games Industry Awards recognise excellence in business, education and games development. The Awards also celebrate the achievements of small and large games development studios.

"This year's Awards will be held at The Natural History Museum, one of the most iconic and prestigious venues in London. It will be wonderful to see the best games of 2019 set against the backdrop of millions of years of natural history.

"I would like to thank all of our generous sponsors without whom the TIGA Games Industry Awards would not be possible. We look forward to announcing the shortlist of entries in September 2019 when tickets for the ceremony will also go on sale."

The categories for 2019 are:

Best Action and Adventure Game

Best Arcade Game

Best Casual Game

Best Social Game

Best Educational or Serious Game

Best Puzzle Game

Best Racing Game

Best Role Playing Game

Best Strategy Game

Creativity in Games Award

Heritage in Games Award

Diversity Award

Best Start-up

Best Audio Design

Best Visual Design

Best Game By A Small Studio

Best Art/Animation/Trailer Supplier

Audio Services Supplier

Best Education Initiative and Talent Development

Best Educational Institution

Best Engines, Middleware, Tools and Technology

Best Independent Studio: Small and Large

Best In-house Studio

Outstanding Leadership Award

Best Publisher

Best Legal Services Supplier

Best QA Provider

Best Recruitment Agency

Best Tax and Accountancy Firm

Best Technical Innovation

Best Services Provider

Also presented at the awards ceremony:

Outstanding Individual Award

Game of the Year

About TIGA

TIGA is the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry. Since 2010, TIGA has won 28 business awards and commendations and has been successfully accredited as an Investors in People organisation three times. TIGA focuses on three sets of activities:

* Political representation

* Media representation

* Business services

This enhances the competitiveness of our members by providing benefits that make a material difference to their businesses, including a reduction in costs and improved commercial opportunities. It also means our members' voices are heard in the corridors of power and positively represented in national, broadcast and UK video games trade media.

