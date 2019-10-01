A Truly Unique Experience in the World of Drinks - Design Own Tonic Water

Many find it stressful being the one to arrange group activities for birthdays, hen parties or even office excursions. Hopefully, the panic is over for those based in Scotland's central belt as craft drink specialist "The Start-Up Drinks Lab" has launched an evening masterclass called "Create Your Own Tonic Water," just outside of Glasgow.

Guests will experience sensory testing, learn how to taste and smell, as well as being taught how to make a basic tonic water before being split into pairs and let loose in the lab's flavour and colour library to enable them to completely personlise their tonic water.

Once they have perfected their recipe, they will then bottle it and apply laboratory style labels to make it look as professional as it tastes. For those guests wanting to ensure it perfectly complements their favourite gin then samples will be on hand to allow them to channel their inner mixology skills.

"My wonderful bridesmaids planned this as a surprise for my hen party and we loved every minute of it. So much fun and I learned a lot about making the perfect G&T which will be a lifelong skill to survive married life," Emily Smith, previous participant at Create Your Own Tonic Water class.

Located less than a two-minute walk from Woodhall train station and thirty minutes from Glasgow's city centre, this exclusive class will be run for ten guests and can be in the afternoons and evenings in the development lab.

For those looking for a longer experience, there is a one-day event for corporate team building or client entertaining. For all enquiries or booking please visit www.startupdrinkslab.com.

