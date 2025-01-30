A Total of USD 12.7 Million Investment in New Diagnostics and Drug Development for NTDs and Malaria to Partners Including the Ohio State University, PATH, GSK and Others
30 Jan, 2025, 02:00 GMT
TOKYO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund announced today a total investment of approximately JPY 2 billion (USD 12.7 million1) in eight projects for the development of new diagnostics and drugs for neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and malaria.2
JPY 670 Million (USD 4.2 Million1) Investment in a Critical Diagnostic Tool to Combat Leishmaniasis
There is an estimated 700,000 to 1 million new cases annually of leishmaniasis, an NTD caused by Leishmania parasites transmitted through sandfly bites.3 To advance measures against the disease, the GHIT Fund has decided to invest JPY 670 Million (USD 4.2 Million1) to support a project led by the Ohio State University in collaboration with Nagasaki University and icddr,b, an international health research organization based in Bangladesh. Building on previous research, the project will refine formulations of the leishmanin antigen, conduct pre-clinical safety and efficacy studies, and prepare for regulatory submissions for clinical trials. This project aims to strengthen efforts to monitor infection status and eliminate visceral leishmaniasis. The initiative, driven by global partnerships, is expected to make a significant contribution to tackling NTDs and advancing global health.
The GHIT Fund will also invest in two malaria projects: approximately JPY 680 million (USD 4.2 million1) for the development of a malaria therapeutic drug through a partnership between Eisai Co., Ltd. (Eisai) and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) and approximately JPY 585 million (USD 3.7 million1) for the development of a preventive drug for P. falciparum malaria under the partnership of Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), GSK Global Health, Eisai and Ehime University.
In addition, the GHIT Fund will invest in the following five screening projects for a total amount of approximately JPY 83 million (USD 0.5 million1):
1) Screening project against malaria by MMV and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.
2) Screening project against dengue and Zika by Eisai and Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi)
3) Screening project against Lassa fever by MMV and RIKEN
4) Screening project against Rift Valley fever by MMV and RIKEN
5) Screening project against Ebola and Marburg by MMV and RIKEN
Please refer to Appendix 1 for detailed descriptions of these projects and their development stages.
As of January 30, 2025, the GHIT Fund has invested in 37 projects, including 15 discovery projects, 14 preclinical projects and eight clinical trials.4 The total amount of investments since 2013 is JPY 35.8 billion (USD 226 million1) (Appendix 2).
1 USD1 = JPY158.15, the approximate exchange rate on December 30, 2024.
2 These awarded projects were selected and approved as new investments from among proposals to RFP2023-002 and RFP2024-001 for the Product Development Platform and the Screening Platform, which were open for applications from June 2023 to July 2024.
3 WHO: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/leishmaniasis
4 This number includes projects in the registration phase.
The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership (PPP) fund that was formed between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests in and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at addressing neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, which afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. In collaboration with global partners, the GHIT Fund mobilizes Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases.
Appendix 1. Project Details
ID: G2023-202
Project Title
Production and pre-clinical testing of cGMP grade Leishmania donovani antigen for Leishmanin skin test (LST)
Collaboration
Disease
Leishmaniasis
Intervention
Diagnostics
Stage
Pre-clinical
Awarded Amount
JPY 670,108,468 (USD 4.2 million)
Status
Continued project
Summary
[Project objective]
[Project design]
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/226/en
ID: G2024-114
Project Title
Lead optimization and preclinical studies of new antimalarial Gwt1p-inhibitors with a novel mechanism of action, improved efficacies and safety profiles
|
|
Disease
Malaria
Intervention
Drug
Stage
Lead Optimization
Awarded Amount
JPY 680,010,000 (USD 4.3 million)
Status
Continued project
Summary
[Project objective]
The objective of this proposal is to investigate the new Gwt1p-inhibitor and find a back-up candidate with improved activity and safety profile. To deliver this goal, the project team will focus on the following specific objectives:
(1) Two chemical series will be chemically optimized and a frontrunner compound will be selected from each series, as precandidates.
(2) Two precandidates will be evaluated in multiple assays and the most favorable compound will be selected as a Late Lead.
(3) The synthetic route of Late Lead will be optimized and GLP manufacturing will be conducted.
(4) Non-rodent DRF study will be conducted and candidate selection will be scheduled following a successful outcome to this study.
[Project design]
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/227/en
ID: G2023-219
Project Title
Manufacture of clinical trial material for a monoclonal antibody to prevent P. falciparum malaria
|
|
Disease
Malaria
Intervention
Drug
Stage
Pre-clinical
Awarded Amount
JPY 585,190,112 (USD 3.7 million)
Status
Continued project
Summary
[Project objective]
The objective of this project is to complete GMP drug substance and GMP drug product manufacturing to support the future Investigational New Drug Application (IND) submission to the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for a proof-of-concept clinical trial that includes controlled human malaria infection. Our long-term goal is to secure a WHO recommendation for a mAb that prevents P. falciparum malaria in young children living in areas of seasonal transmission in sub-Saharan Africa.
[Project design]
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/228/en
ID: S2024-111
Project Title
Hit Validation of novel Daiichi Sankyo compounds with antimalarial activity
|
|
Disease
Malaria
Intervention
Drug
Stage
Screening
Awarded Amount
JPY 4,000,000 (USD 25,292.44)
Status
Continued project
Summary
[Project objective]
The objective of the Hit Validation project is the synthesis and testing of a small array of compounds designed to investigate the minimum pharmacophore, key structural features required for activity and scope to address issues identified through the profiling of the hits identified from the earlier HTS campaign (S2020-113). If a compelling data package is obtained and the series clear potential for further development towards an Early Lead, a GHIT HTLP proposal will be submitted.
[Project design]
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/229/en
ID: S2024-123
Project Title
Exploration of Novel Antiviral Compounds for the Development of Therapeutics Against Flavivirus Infections
|
|
Disease
Dengue and Zika
Intervention
Drug
Stage
Screening
Awarded Amount
JPY 12,653,193 (USD 80,007.54)
Status
New
Summary
[Project objective]
The project team aims to identify hit compounds that will serve as the starting point for new drug development by exploring novel compounds that exhibit antiviral activity against flaviviruses such as dengue virus and Zika virus.
[Project design]
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/231/en
ID: S2024-113
Project Title
Screening Project between RIKEN and MMV
|
|
Disease
Lassa Fever
Intervention
Drug
Stage
Screening
Awarded Amount
JPY 20,064,000 (USD 126,866.90)
Status
New
Summary
[Project objective]
The project aims to use a cell-based, infection-free platform to identify potential treatments against LASV using the RIKEN NPDepo library. Additionally, the project seeks to study the effectiveness of selected confirmed treatments against lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV), Tacaribe virus (TCRV), and Junin virus (JUNV) in order to identify potential broad-spectrum antiviral compounds. This collaboration leverages the screening capabilities and drug development expertise of Japan's largest comprehensive institution, PDP, and academic investigators to achieve its goals.
[Project design]
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/232/en
ID: S2024-114
Project Title
Screening Project between RIKEN and MMV
|
|
Disease
Rift Valley fever
Intervention
Drug
Stage
Screening
Awarded Amount
JPY 23,712,000 (USD 149,933.61)
Status
New
Summary
[Project objective]
The project aims to use a live virus platform to identify potential compounds active against the Rift Valley fever virus (RVFV) using the RIKEN NPDepo library. Furthermore, the project intends to investigate the activity of selected compounds against the Punta Toro virus and La Crosse virus in order to identify potential broad-spectrum anti-bunyavirus compounds. This collaboration leverages the screening capabilities and drug development expertise of Japan's largest comprehensive research institution, PDP, and academic investigators to achieve its goals.
[Project design]
About 100 compounds (assuming a 0.5% hit rate) will be selected from the screening for further confirmation studies. These studies will involve testing the compounds at three different doses in cultured cells infected with RVFV, similar to the initial screen, and assessing cytotoxicity. From the confirmed compounds, RIKEN and MMV will prioritize up to 5 hits for further evaluation.
To assess the potential for broad-spectrum anti-bunyaviral activity, the confirmed compounds will be tested against Punta Toro virus and the more distantly related La Crosse virus.
The hit series meeting MMV and GHIT criteria for further development (hits with confirmed EC50 < 5 µM against live viruses and a selectivity index (SI = CC50/EC50) of ≥10, with progressable chemotypes) will form the basis of a future GHIT HTLP application.
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/233/en
ID: S2024-115
Project Title
Screening Project between RIKEN and MMV
|
|
Disease
Ebola and Marburg
Intervention
Drug
Stage
Screening
Awarded Amount
JPY 22,800,000 (USD 144,166.93)
Status
New
Summary
[Project objective]
The project aims to use a multi-filovirus "rainbow" system that can simultaneously test for EBOV, MARV, and SUDV using a single cell line to identify potential treatments against filoviruses using the RIKEN NPDepo library. Additionally, the project seeks to study the effectiveness of selected confirmed hits against other filoviruses (Tai Forest, Reston, Bundibogyo, Lloviu) in order to identify potential broad-spectrum antiviral compounds. This collaboration leverages the screening capabilities and drug development expertise of Japan's largest comprehensive institution, PDP, and academic investigators to achieve its goals.
[Project design]
Project Detail
https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfoliodetail/detail/234/en
*All amounts are listed at an exchange rate of USD1 = JPY158.15, the approximate exchange rate on December 30, 2024.
Appendix 2. Investment Overview (as of January 30, 2025)
Investments to date
Total investments: 35.8 billion yen (USD 226 million1)
Total invested projects: 133 (37 active projects and 96 completed projects)
To learn more about the GHIT Fund's investments, please visit
Investment Overview: https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/overview/en
Portfolio: https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/portfolio/en
Advancing Portfolio: https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/advancingportfolio/en
Clinical Candidates: https://www.ghitfund.org/investment/clinicalcandidates/en
For more information, contact:
Katy Lenard at +1-202-494-2584 or klenard@burness.com
Mina Ohata at +81-36441-2032 or mina.ohata@ghitfund.org
