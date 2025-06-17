A TIARA of Spirit and Craft: TARO KAMITANI Designs Bespoke Tiara for Meiji Kinenkan

Global Documentary Broadcast on NHK WORLD-JAPAN / jibtv "Trailblazers" Airs on June 20

TOKYO, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese tiara artist TARO KAMITANI, the world's first bespoke tiara designer, has created a one-of-a-kind bridal tiara for Meiji Kinenkan, the first official guest facility within the Imperial Palace grounds in Tokyo. The tiara is now available for rental at the venue.

Blending traditional Japanese spirit with modern design, the tiara was envisioned as a "Treasure of Japan." Its motif, the laurel wreath, symbolizes peace and elegance, drawing from the ancient origins of tiaras in classical Greece. Its form subtly reflects the spiritual presence of a sacred tree in the forest surrounding Meiji Jingu Shrine.

Meticulously handcrafted by Japanese artisans, the tiara features natural pearls and Infiora®, a high-refractive ornamental glass developed by Nippon Electric Glass (NEG). The result is a distinctive work of bridal art that fuses heritage, symbolism, and innovation.

[NHK WORLD Broadcast ( June 20 )](https://biz.jibtv.com/programs/trailblazers/20250620.html)

Broadcast Schedule (Worldwide)

NHK WORLD-JAPAN / jibtv "Trailblazers"

Featuring: KAMITANI TARO (Tiara Designer)

June 20, 2025 – 2:30 / 7:30 / 13:30 / 19:30 UTC On Air

"This tiara contains my hands, my mind, and my heart.

It is not merely an ornament — it is memory, prayer, and art." ― TARO KAMITANI

About TARO KAMITANI

TARO KAMITANI is the world's first bespoke tiara designer, known for merging craftsmanship with storytelling. He began in 2008 with a tiara made for his wife. Since then, he has created over 700 tiaras for celebrities including Lady Gaga, brands like Sergio Rossi, and media such as Sailor Moon.

In 2024, he opened Japan's first tiara museum, Kannon-yama Tiara Museum. His works have appeared at Nihombashi Mitsukoshi, Isetan Shinjuku, Hankyu Umeda, and are part of the academyhills collection.

He draws inspiration from nature, mythology, and spirituality, combining refined handcraft and rare materials. He has won numerous design awards, and is now expanding globally via the Tiara Japan Project, seeking collaborations with department stores and luxury bridal venues.

