A Stellar Stay: Spend a Night Under the Stars with Dr. Matt Agnew in Booking.com's Cosmic Cabin

Booking.com and Bachelor / Astrophysicist Dr Matt host an exclusive two-night stay under the Eta Aquariids meteor shower in Tasmania

HOBART, Australia, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com has teamed up with former Bachelor and scientist Dr Matt Agnew to host a sleepover under the stars as the annual Eta Aquariids meteor shower shoots across Australian skies. One lucky pair of Genius members will enjoy an out-of-this-world experience learning about the cosmic event from the astro-expert in 'The Booking.com Cosmic Cabin', a remote home stay on the Tasman Peninsula.

The unique Tassie holiday home at the McHenry Distillery offers an immersive stargazing experience hosted by Dr Matt, featuring a guided tour of the stars through a high-powered telescope, premium Tasmanian food and wine, flights, a rental car and sustainable accommodation amongst the remote wilderness. The stay costs just $18.78 - a nod to the year the Eta Aquariids was discovered - and spans two nights from 5-7 May, coinciding with the peak of the celestial display.

The stay comes at a time when more people than ever are turning to the cosmos for rest, rejuvenation, and an escape from the pace of modern life. According to Booking.com's 2025 Travel Predictions, 'noctourism' - traveling to experience the beauty of unpolluted night skies - is on the rise, with over half (57%) of Aussie travellers* planning a visit to a dark sky destination this year.

The 'Booking.com Cosmic Cabin' offers guests a star-studded itinerary including:

A personalised star-gazing journey guided by Dr. Matt Agnew , gazing through a telescope at McHenry Distillery's private observatory

, gazing through a telescope at McHenry Distillery's private observatory Breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks provided by local makers, producers and chefs

Photographs captured by a dark sky photographer to celebrate the celestial event

Flights, car rental, and accommodation at The Booking.com Cosmic Cabin

A day trip to explore Port Arthur Historic Site and Tasmanian Devil Unzoo

The 'Booking.com Cosmic Cabin' will be bookable on a first-come, first-served basis on 17 April, 2025, starting at 12pm AEST, for one Booking.com Genius traveller and one guest.