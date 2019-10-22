A Series of Fantastic Design Events Launched in Yantai

YANTAI, China, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During October 18-20, the 2019 World Industrial Design Conference was held in Yantai, Shandong province. With the theme "Design Sparks Innovation Engine", the conference focused on the design sector and, to that end, launched a series of effective sharing, discussion, exchange and cooperation activities and forums, according to the Information Office of the Yantai Municipal People's Government.

During this period, there were many fantastic events, including more than a hundred international summits, forums, industry meetings and workshops, such as Industrial Design Development Strategy & Future Economic Construction Seminar on 40 Years of Industrial Design Development in China; Design for Poverty Alleviation & Sustainable Development Roundtable Summit; WIDC Design Industry Summit; International Design Organization Joint Meeting; Meeting for the Launch of the World Design Organization; Design Development Roundtable Summit; Haitao Design Angel Dream Children's Wear Fashion Show; Sino-German Industrial Design Expert Committee Joint Meeting; National Industrial Design Leading Talents Forum; Design Creates a Smart Better Life; Industrial Design Empowers Rail Transit Forum; Design Thinking Affects the Next Generation; New Species & New Track Enables the World to See Design in China; Industrial Design Ignites a Community of Innovation & Entrepreneurship; Integration & Innovation of User, Design & Technology Workshop; Intelligent Manufacturing. Digital Transformation & Management; The System & Future of the Smart City; Tencent Cloud for Intelligent Industrial Transformation & a Cloud Driven Future and Innovating Industrial Intelligence Powering the Future with Cloud. World-renowned representatives gathered at these events to share knowledge and wisdom.

