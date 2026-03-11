A Satellite Connectivity Milestone: MTN Launches New Click-to-Deploy Satellite Service on AWS

This is an innovative communication service available on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) marketplace, ideal for enterprises requiring last-mile connectivity and secure cloud backhauling to any remote site in the world.





Enterprises can easily get private connectivity services over LEO satellites constellations via their AWS account, securely routing remote site traffic directly to their AWS Virtual Private Clouds (VPC)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN, the leading global provider of best-in-class satellite and wireless solutions, announced that StarEdge Horizon is now available on Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS) Marketplace.

This brings StarEdge Horizon's full satellite communications capabilities a few clicks away to AWS Marketplace customers, allowing enterprises across all sectors to rapidly acquire and integrate the private Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite service directly into their cloud strategy, leveraging simplified procurement and consolidated billing through their existing AWS accounts.

Enterprises can establish connectivity to StarEdge Horizon via a shared transit gateway attachment, enabling full integration with the suite of AWS services, including Cloud WAN and Site Link. This streamlined architecture allows organizations to deploy this service globally in as little as 24 hours.

StarEdge Horizon's availability on AWS Marketplace expedites the deployment of satellite connectivity for global organizations, ensuring traffic is routed securely and directly to their AWS VPCs.

StarEdge Horizon Architecture and Benefits

StarEdge Horizon is a Layer 2 network architecture that operates over LEO satellites constellations, designed to eliminate the need for standard Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and tunneling that can introduce extra latency. By routing long-haul traffic on a private path off the public internet, the solution significantly improves security, predictability, and performance for remote operations globally.

StarEdge Horizon's availability on AWS Marketplace is designed to streamline IT and network operations for cloud-centric enterprises:

Direct-to-Cloud Peering (AWS VPC Integration): The service provides private connectivity options to major hyperscalers, serving as the critical last-mile link and backhaul path for accessing cloud services. This allows customers to extend their corporate network and securely route remote sites directly into their AWS VPC, simplifying network management and lowering latency.

Direct-to-Cloud Peering (AWS VPC Integration): The service provides private connectivity options to major hyperscalers, serving as the critical last-mile link and backhaul path for accessing cloud services. This allows customers to extend their corporate network and securely route remote sites directly into their AWS VPC, simplifying network management and lowering latency.

Simplified Enterprise Procurement: Customers can now find, subscribe to, and deploy StarEdge Horizon through the AWS Marketplace catalog. This streamlines the purchase process and accelerates deployment and allows organizations to consolidate billing.

Unified Security and Simplified WAN: StarEdge Horizon offers a true Layer 2 private network architecture, allowing remote sites to connect into the corporate WAN via MTN's Points of Presence (PoPs). This enables centralized internet access and security policy enforcement under one policy at the customer's cloud or data center.

Static IP and Centralized Management: The solution delivers true static IP addressing and subnet allocation. This is crucial for centralized monitoring, policy enforcement, and application allow-listing—capabilities essential for enterprise security and remote management.

"StarEdge Horizon's availability on AWS Marketplace is a crucial step in transforming LEO connectivity into an easily procurable, enterprise-grade networking solution in just a few clicks," said Brian Govanlu, Director of Engineering at MTN. "Our Layer 2 architecture, combined with the streamlined purchasing and cloud integration of AWS Marketplace, gives customers the fastest, most secure, and most cost-effective way to extend their cloud environment to any remote site in the world. It is the ideal solution for enterprises requiring reliable last-mile connectivity and secure cloud backhauling to any remote site in the world."

StarEdge Horizon is rolling out with enterprise customers across land-based sectors including energy, construction, and logistics, among others.

About MTN

MTN is a world-class network operator that connects global operations with the speed, security, and trust required. Our multi-network architecture delivers resilient, fully managed connectivity for critical systems and remote teams across the maritime, energy, government, and enterprise sectors.

Headquartered in Florida with offices across Europe, the Middle East, and South America, MTN enables rapid deployments and white-glove service anywhere. The company has pioneered the delivery of converged connectivity solutions on a global scale by partnering with major wireless carriers and satellite communications providers that integrate 5G/LTE and high-throughput satellite (HTS) networks, as well as cutting-edge Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations such as Starlink and OneWeb.

For more information, please visit www.mtnsat.com.

Media contact

Fernando Arreaza Vargas, Director of Media Relations and Corporate Communications

Fernando.vargas@mtnsat.com | +1.305.343.8279

