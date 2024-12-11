A Rising Star in IC Design Services! Microip Lists on Taiwan's Emerging Stock Market on December 9. "Ultra-Fast IC Design R&D Platform" and "CUDA-like ASIC Software Platform" Empower Next-Generation Chips.

TAIPEI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microip (Ticker: 7796) debuted on Taiwan's Emerging Stock Market on December 9 at a reference price of NT$60 per share. The stock opened at NT$74.5 and climbed to a high of NT$103, an increase of nearly 72%. With Concord Securities as the underwriter, this listing brings fresh momentum to the semiconductor sector. At the heart of its business is the "Ultra-Fast IC Design Platform," enabling Microip to expand into semiconductor design, AI, and IoT. The company has secured multiple NRE projects from major global enterprises—covering NFC, security modules, and wireless charging modules—and is extending into AI fields like smart healthcare, industrial automation, and smart cities. It has also introduced a "CUDA-like Software Platform" to boost ASIC chip efficiency for AI applications.

Microip's paid-in capital is NT$229.63 million. Benefiting from growing AI and AIoT markets, the company's "IC Design Services" and "AI Software Service Platform" are attracting more global clients. NFC and AI software solutions are generating NRE revenue, contributing NT$15.04 million in gross profit in the first half of 2024, surpassing the full-year 2023 figure. As of November, cumulative revenue reached NT$64.93 million, up 183% year-on-year, with November's revenue alone increasing 1,312.40%.

According to The Business Research Company, the AIoT market will rise from US$7.52 billion in 2023 to US$9.98 billion in 2024, and to US$31.05 billion by 2028, driven by 5G, edge computing, healthcare, and smart cities. Microip's "designless" approach helps clients develop customized ASICs through efficient design and open-foundry selection, earning trust from industry leaders including MediaTek, WT Microelectronics, and Qualcomm.

Looking ahead, Microip will continue leveraging its "Ultra-Fast IC Design Platform" to shorten development time and enhance competitiveness. The company plans to broaden its influence in semiconductor design and AIoT, investing more in wireless charging, industrial automation, and smart city technologies. This approach will help clients rapidly bring next-generation products to market.

About Microip

Founded in Taiwan, Microip specializes in IC and AI design services, as well as IP licensing. Its platform allows businesses to utilize idle IP, reducing costs and accelerating design cycles. For more information, visit: www.micro-ip.com

