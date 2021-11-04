A Revolutionary Reward Token that uses Pool Staking to Reward its holders, "BabyHarmony"

BERLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BabyHarmony is a reflection token that automatically rewards holders $ONE tokens within their wallets by redistributing trading volume. There is a tax of 12% on all purchases and sales. 2% is sent to a Liquidity Pool providing about 50% yearly interest rate. The dividends are sent to BabyHarmony holders every 24h.

7% tax is distributed to holders in $ONE, 2% pays for marketing, and 1% goes into the liquid pool.

The maximum wallet size is 2%, and the maximum transaction size is 0,5%.

BabyHarmony scheduled its Fair Launch on the PancakeSwap Exchange on October 16th, 2021. The company did not have any Whitelist and no presales. It didn't even organize an ICO as the company believes that everyone should purchase BabyHarmony at a fair price from the moment that it launches.

The team even plans to launch an Auto-Reinvestment Pool (ARP) to allow holders to put a certain amount of tokens. The ARP will permit holders to use their rewards to purchase BabyHarmony without paying tax.

BabyHarmony Coin Market Data & Price

The exchange has a total quantity of 100 billion $BABYHARMONY coins, with a supply of 95B coins. If you want to buy or sell BabyHarmony, PancakeSwap (v2) is the most popular exchange right now.

BabyHarmony is on a quest to find the perfect match for you.

Decentralized finance is a concept that involves removing mediators, intermediates, and banks from the financial sector. Our goal is to provide user-friendly access to Decentralized Finance.

The introduction of the App will be the next stage. The increased need for utilities like Staking Pools and Yield Farming will be met by our App: It provides simple access to user unfamiliar with Decentralized Finance. This will drive demand for our Token and, as a result, its value will rise.

We will build a NFT Marketplace with a function that allows artists to mint / create NFTs with integrated Reward Systems, called passive income NFTs. This would completely transform the NFT market, given there are currently no marketplaces that support these Rewards.

BabyHarmony has a goal. Introduce DeFi to the masses.

The first step to providing access to the DeFi for everyone was the implementation of our POOL REWRD SYSTEM. We are the first Token with guaranteed rewards independently of price and daily volume.

2% of Trading Volume is sent to a Staking Pool with 50% interest rate. 2/3 of Dividends are sent to holders every 24h. 1/3 is reinvested in the Pool, growing it indefinitely. The dividend are paid out in Harmony $ONE tokens.

BabyHarmony tokenomics

A 12% tax on all purchases and sells is redistributed automatically every few hours

The token contract is based on a static system of rewards. The tax is divided into the following categories:

2% is staked in Staking Pool with 50% yearly interest rate. Dividends sent to holders automatically

7% is distributed to holders automatically

2 % are allotted for the marketing wallet.

1% is added to the Liquidity

All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice.

