A.R.E.A launches its new app WININ in 12 Arab countries

The WININ application allows the user the opportunity to win special prizes by downloading the application and selecting the desired brand. WININ has wide variety of more than 30 brands, such as Noon, Careem, Talabat, Shoe Mart, Max, Home Center, Lifestyle, Babyshop, Let's Tango, Jarir Bookstore, Dumyah, Jamalon, PlayStation and others. Once the user/player chooses the brand, the application's system quickly scans the area around them for prizes. The player must then go to the location of these prizes and capture them via the phone camera. Merging the technology of augmented reality within the player's phone camera; the player will be able to see the prizes before their eyes as if they're actually around them.

On this occasion, the CEO of A.R.E.A Mrs. Dabia Ebbini, has expressed her excitement launching A.R.E.A. She said: "I am extremely optimistic about the new application and the levels of success it will achieve. I strongly believe it will create a unique environment that will provide new advertising opportunities for many brands while granting its users special prizes."

The idea of WININ has stemmed from the current wave of creativity in the advertisement industry, as A.R.E.A has noticed the importance of virtual advertising in the current world, it decided to utilize this feature to create new virtual realities around the player and revolutionize the field of marketing.

The WININ application offers prizes and gifts in all countries where the application is available; with around 50,000 prizes. In mid-June of this year, the company has celebrated the launch of the application for the first time, where it had accumulated more than 200,000 downloads. The app currently has more than 25,000 winners from different countries.

It is also worth mentioning that the application provides a wide range of new advertising opportunities that differ from what's other advertisements websites offer. It promises its clients fast results in real-time and provides them with the necessary steps to successful sales flow by attracting the specified targeted audience, among many other services. WININ also plans to create an advertising plan that will make it able to reach countries like Jordan, Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria.

About Mrs. Dabia Ebbini

Founder and CEO of A.R.E.A., Mrs. Dabia believes that determination, confidence, and unbridled vision are exactly what it takes to change the world. Her professional beginnings were mired in the advertisement world. She started by producing live TV programs and commercials, which led her to establish and manage VAS company to facilitate her own live TV programs. Moreover, her insightful future vision pushed her towards finding new technology, where she can employ and use her accumulated experience in the field of advertisement and communication in the best possible way. And here came the idea of THE APP, where she was able to transform one wild idea into a well-established company that would revolutionize the market and makes history a witness to it; making a difference to the world through one application.

Who we are?

A.R.E.A was founded in 2019 as the first Arab application for augmented reality company. A.R.E.A is a global company registered in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Jordan. It is available in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, and Kuwait, and aims to achieve 4 million users, with about 850,000 gifts.

What we do?

A.R.E.A provides its clients with the latest programming, development, and marketing techniques for their products and services, aiming to achieve prosperity using the best technology.

How do we work and how do we make a difference?

All members of A.R.E.A adhere to professional standards, where A.R.E.A aims to achieve efficiency for its clients by providing its team with exceptional training.

