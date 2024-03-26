A new strategic acquisition for Premier Tech to continue the development of its market in Europe

RIPOLLET, BARCELONA, Spain, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Tech announces today the acquisition of Aquatreat, a Spanish company based in Ripollet, by its Water and Environment business group, marking another step in its European expansion strategy.

This acquisition allows Premier Tech Water and Environment to broaden its client solutions commercial offer, strengthen its footprint in Northern Spain and amplify the development of its services network across the continent. It follows on from the purchase of a 40 000 m2 plot of land in 2023 in Amposta, province of Tarragona, which will eventually allow Premier Tech to build a plant to support its operations.

The acquisition of Aquatreat is part of Premier Tech's long-term vision for the Iberian growth, strengthening its foothold and proximity with the Spanish market.

"The integration of Aquatreat to our business group will extend our Spanish footprint and services offer, supported by our team's skill set and expertise. It is part of Premier Tech's ongoing commitment to developing new markets and meeting the specific local needs of its clients," says Fernando Carreira, managing director of Premier Tech Water and Environment Spain.

Backed by a 30-year expertise in the urban and industrial wastewater treatment, Aquatreat joins the Premier Tech Team to offer local high-quality services to its clients.

"The integration of Aquatreat to a world-class leader such as Premier Tech is a great opportunity to leap forward, keep offering top-quality wastewater treatment solutions and consolidate a strong clients-centered team," says Pablo Garcia, outgoing general director of Aquatreat.

