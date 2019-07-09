A New Revolution in In-Floor Cleaning

Introducing Caretaker Revolution™ — the most durable in-floor pool cleaning valve

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caretaker™, the original in-floor pool and spa self-cleaning system, is taking in-floor cleaning to new levels of efficiency with its latest innovation — the Caretaker Revolution 6-Port Valve. Designed with service technicians in mind, Revolution sets the new standard for in-floor cleaning valves with unsurpassed durability, increased efficiency and ease of servicing.

Featuring industry-exclusive technologies, Revolution is uniquely constructed using a heavy-duty valve plate with integrated ball bearings and extra thick gears supported by dual-reinforced shafts, which produces a strong hydraulic drive system capable of standing up to high pressures for years to come.

"This is the most durable in-floor pool cleaning valve we've ever built," said LaMont Drechsel, Vice President and General Manager, Caretaker. "It's passed the most rigorous tests we have ever conducted; you can be certain these valves will stand the test of time."

With Revolution, Caretaker also introduces the new QuickFlow™ Hydraulic Shifting System that provides the fastest shifting times tested, working even with low pump speeds, and maximizes full-pressure cleaning time with smoother zone shifting. The result, more debris is flushed out of the pool with reduced head loss.

Engineered for hassle-free maintenance, pool professionals will appreciate the ease with which Revolution can be serviced. This ingenious valve offers effortless internal accessibility with a single band clamp that allows for quick access to the conveniently replaceable one-piece gear cassette. And, if the valve should ever have a problem, it remains open — eliminating dead head and protecting the plumbing, pump and filter.

"The Caretaker™ system first revolutionized pool cleaning nearly 50 years ago," said Drechsel, "Now, with this new Revolution that makes cleaning swifter and more streamlined for superior results, we're doing it again."

About Caretaker

Developed in 1972, Caretaker is the original in-floor pool and spa cleaning system. Each Caretaker system is custom designed for the unique size and shape of your pool. Installed to fit flush with your pool floor makes the system virtually invisible to the eye while continuously working to keep your pool clean and provide complete circulation of water, heat, and chemicals. The Caretaker system replaces unsightly vacuum hoses and other stand-alone pool cleaners so your pool area is uncluttered and always ready to be enjoyed.

About Zodiac Pool Systems LLC

Zodiac Pool Systems LLC, a Fluidra company, is a global manufacturer of residential pool equipment and connected pool solutions. The company has a rich heritage of innovation excellence dating back more than 100 years and markets its product lines under the leading brand names of Zodiac®, Polaris®, Jandy®, Nature2™, Caretaker™, Grand Effects® and Cover-Pools®. To learn more about Zodiac, please visit www.zodiac.com or call 800-822-7933.

